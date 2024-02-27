Splash out while sunbathing with the phone

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Oppo A79 5G features a dazzling display with great visibility, even in bright outdoor conditions, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

What is it?

The Oppo A79 5G is a stylish phone from the Oppo A series, representing a mid-range device with notable upgrades from its predecessor. Upon picking up the device, I was impressed with its lightweight build. The rear camera design resembles the eyes of a Tarsier, a small primate found in Southeast Asia. This stylish phone is available in two colours: Dazzling Purple and Mystery Black.

The device boasts its large 6.72-inch display with high pixel density and FHD+ Sunlight Display technology for improved outdoor visibility. The display features a wide colour depth and high brightness for vibrant visuals both indoors and outdoors.

For multitaskers, the phone’s 8GB RAM ensures optimal performance without overheating. However, prolonged gaming sessions may lead to heating issues. With a touch sampling rate of 90/60Hz, the A79 offers a smooth experience.

In terms of battery life, the A79 excels, featuring a large 5,000mAh battery and 33W Supervooc flash charge technology, allowing a full charge in approximately 74 minutes. For non-gamers, the phone’s battery can last a day or more, depending on usage.

The phone supports 5G connectivity, powered by a 6020 5G processor, offering smooth and fast performance. It comes with 256GB of storage capacity and allows for additional storage via an SD card.

In photography, it features an 8MP front camera and a 50MP rear camera with AI photography capabilities. The phone includes a dirty camera lens warning, from the Google camera app, promoting better image quality. I tend to take pictures without even cleaning the camera, which greatly affects the quality of my images, and this feature is most helpful.

Additional features include high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) for better video compression, dual stereo speakers for an enhanced audio-visual experience, and both facial recognition and fingerprint biometrics for security. The A79 is splash-resistant up to IPX4, providing protection against light rain and light water splashes.

What does it cost?

The Oppo A79 is priced at a recommended retail price of R12,000.

Why does it matter?

The Oppo A79 is an affordable mid-range phone with a stylish design, offering a competitive advantage in its smartphone range. It is suitable for business use, handling day-to-day tasks with ease and convenience due to pre-installed apps.

What are the biggest negatives?

Limited colour options.

Most expensive phone in the A series.

Front camera quality is not the greatest.

What are the biggest positives?