Under Armour unleashes Infinite Elite

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Under Armour has released the UA Infinite Elite running shoe to the South African market, promising a “revolutionary design” that redefine the running experience.

It says the shoe “embodies boundless comfort, seamless efficiency, and limitless potential”.

Crafted to support both long run days and everyday strides, it promises high endurance, a super plush feel and innovative design.

Available in both men’s and women’s styles, the UA Infinite Elite is a high-mileage training shoe crafted for the pursuit of distance. Featuring HOVR+ cushioning technology, every component of the shoe – from the collar and tongue foam to the adaptive Intelliknit upper – is optimised for comfort and long-run performance.

“It’s great to have a well-cushioned and responsive shoe such as the UA Infinite Elite to use as part of my every day running,” says Under Armour pro runner Sharon Lokedi. “This has been very helpful in the past few months as I continue to strive to become the best marathoner I can be.”

UA Infinite Elite features, as supplied by Under Armour, include: