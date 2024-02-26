Product of the Day
Under Armour unleashes Infinite Elite
A “revolutionary design” promises seamless efficiency, high endurance and an incredibly plush feel.
Under Armour has released the UA Infinite Elite running shoe to the South African market, promising a “revolutionary design” that redefine the running experience.
It says the shoe “embodies boundless comfort, seamless efficiency, and limitless potential”.
Crafted to support both long run days and everyday strides, it promises high endurance, a super plush feel and innovative design.
Available in both men’s and women’s styles, the UA Infinite Elite is a high-mileage training shoe crafted for the pursuit of distance. Featuring HOVR+ cushioning technology, every component of the shoe – from the collar and tongue foam to the adaptive Intelliknit upper – is optimised for comfort and long-run performance.
“It’s great to have a well-cushioned and responsive shoe such as the UA Infinite Elite to use as part of my every day running,” says Under Armour pro runner Sharon Lokedi. “This has been very helpful in the past few months as I continue to strive to become the best marathoner I can be.”
UA Infinite Elite features, as supplied by Under Armour, include:
- Asymmetrical Pull Tag: Pull tab with tactile consideration and added help with ease of entry.
- TPU Heel Clip: Premium branding and added support for heel lockdown.
- Bevel Heel Design: Helps lessen heel impact allows the runner to land smoothly and increases overall stability.
- Thinweb Rubber: Outsole designed for a combination of durability where it’s needed and providing lightweight rebound
- Intelliknit Upper: Knit upper materialisation with micro details and textures. Creates a precision 1:1 fit for elevated comfort and fit
- 3D Moulded Sockliner: High resiliency premium sockliner to cradle the foot and enhance step-in comfort
- HOVR+ Midsole: Full-length one-piece bead foam midsole that is softer, lighter, and more flexible for a more plush and bouncy underfoot experience
- Priced at R3799, the UA Infinite Elite can be purchased in-store or online at https://underarmour.co.za from today (27 February 2024)