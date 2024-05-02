Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In a marketplace teeming with smartwatches, the Watch X is not only a functional gadget but also a fashion statement, writes Arthur Goldstuck.

What is it?

The Oppo Watch X is an elegant smartwatch from the up-and-coming maker of well-priced high-end smartphones. It is equipped with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display that boasts a resolution of 430 x 372 pixels, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp images under various lighting conditions. Weighing in at a comfortable 31 grams, the watch feels light on the wrist while offering a solid, premium build. Its standout hardware feature is undoubtedly its rotating crown, which offers tactile navigation through its menus and apps, a nod to traditional watch controls.

The Watch X shines with its array of sensors and features that cater to both health enthusiasts and casual users. Its dual-chip system not only prolongs battery life but also enhances performance, allowing for seamless transitions between high-demand applications and passive monitoring. Health tracking is advanced, with accurate readings of heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking, which are comparable to some of the best health-oriented smartwatches on the market.

What sets the Oppo Watch X apart is its water resistance up to 50 meters, combined with a comprehensive set of workout modes, making it a perfect companion for swimmers and triathletes. Additionally, the watch’s ability to maintain connectivity and provide notification support even in water is a testament to its robust engineering.

Wearing the Watch X for a week revealed its pragmatic yet refined operation. The rotating crown provided satisfying feedback that felt intuitive and efficient, far from the often-cumbersome touch-screen swiping seen in other models. During a 5K run, the watch not only tracked my route with precision thanks to its built-in GPS but also offered motivational cues, which were both timely and inspiring.

The Oppo Watch X is an impressive smartwatch that successfully marries the charm of traditional wristwatches with the functionalities of modern technology. Its health and fitness capabilities, coupled with its stylish design and affordable price, make it a strong contender in the crowded smartwatch market. For those who appreciate a watch that stands out for its craftsmanship and innovation, the Oppo Watch X is definitely worth considering. Whether for fitness tracking, daily wear, or as a fashion accessory, it delivers quality and value in equal measure, setting a benchmark for what mid-range smartwatches can offer.

What does it cost?

At its mid-range price point, the Oppo Watch X strikes a fine balance between affordability and premium features. It is priced lower than the Apple Watch Series 7 but offers a comparable suite of health and fitness tracking options, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a high-quality smartwatch.

Why does it matter?

Priced competitively, the Oppo Watch X offers features that are often found in more expensive models from brands like Apple and Samsung. Its design and build quality feel on par with these high-end competitors, making it a value-for-money choice for those who seek both style and functionality without breaking the bank.

What are the biggest negatives?

Battery life could be improved, especially with GPS and Bluetooth in continuous use.

Limited app ecosystem compared to competitors.

What are the biggest positives?

Elegant design with traditional watch elements.

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking.

Robust build and water resistance up to 50 meters.

Competitive pricing

* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee.