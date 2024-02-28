New Asus gaming laptop arrives in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Zephyrus G16 integrates dedicated AI support for tools like Omniverse and Stable Diffusion.

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has introduced the Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop to the South African market.

Aesthetically, the gaming laptop boasts a new chassis design crafted from CNC-machined aluminium, presenting a sleek platinum white colourway. The laptop further distinguishes itself with a customisable LED lighting feature on the laptop lid, dubbed a “Slash lighting array”.

One of the standout features is its AI-powered performance capabilities. Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU fuels the laptop. The integration of dedicated AI support for tools such as Omniverse, and Stable Diffusion enables multitasking and productivity.

The laptop features the first ROG OLED display on the Zephyrus. The 16-inch 2.5K OLED panel, boasting a 240 Hz refresh rate, provides a high-quality visual experience and smooth gameplay, elevating the immersive aspect of gaming.

Despite its slim profile of about 1.5cm, the Zephyrus G16 addresses thermal concerns with an efficient cooling system, and together weighs less than 2kg. Tri-fan technology, liquid metal, and vapour chamber cooling work in tandem to ensure optimal performance even during the most demanding gaming sessions. This feature provides users with the freedom to push the limits of performance without the worry of overheating.

The device features a 47% volume increase from its previous version, and a low bass frequency of 100Hz.

The Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop will be available for purchase from the Asus eshop, Incredible Connection and Evetech, at a starting price of R42,999.