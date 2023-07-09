Opel reveals visionary concept car

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Opel Experimental will be presented to the world at IAA Mobility in Munich in September.

Opel has teased its newest concept car by revealing the name as the Opel Experimental. The German brand will release further details in the coming weeks before presenting the car to an international audience at IAA Mobility in Munich from 5 to 10 September 2023.

“As the name indicates, the Opel Experimental will give a clear vision for the brand and not just for a carline,” says Opel CEO Florian Huettl. “It shows where our brand is heading in the coming years – and will influence all our next generation production vehicles. It is a symbol for what we want to achieve with the Opel brand.”

The Opel Experimental also represents the next stage in the evolution of the Bold and Pure design philosophy first seen in the GT X Experimental. The new concept car embodies the further sharpening of the brand within Stellantis by bringing additional life to the brand pillars Detox, Modern German, and Greenovation.

In addition, the latest creation from the Rüsselsheim Design Centre will be the first Opel to sport the recently revealed new Opel “Blitz”. The sharper, confident new symbol is positioned prominently at the centre of the compass, which is Opel’s key graphic design principle and the backbone of front, rear and interior design elements.

The Opel Experimental continues a long tradition of concept cars “made in Rüsselsheim”, a tradition that started in 1965 when Opel became the first European brand to present a design study, in the form of the legendary Experimental GT.