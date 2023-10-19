Opel Corsa joins digital revolution

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The small car gets a new cockpit that embraces digital technologies, and offers models ranging from battery electric to hybrid, petrol and diesel.

The new Opel Corsa, arriving across Africa this month, is more digital and diverse than ever.

The optional fully digital cockpit is based on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies and features a new intuitive infotainment system with colour touchscreens up to 10 inches in size. The adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LED Matrix Light, which the Corsa brought to the small car segment in 2019, has been further developed and now comprises 14 LED elements.

High tech can also be found under the hood. The Corsa Electric is now available with a more powerful motor as well as a new battery that enables a driving range of up to 405 kilometres. In addition, the new Corsa will soon become the first Opel with a 48-volt hybrid system.

The range will be completed with the highly efficient combustion engines: 75 HP 1.2 gasoline engine with manual 5-speed transmission, 100 HP 1.2 Turbo gasoline engine with manual 6-speed transmission, 130 HP 1.2 Turbo gasoline engine with automatic 6 or 8-speed transmission and the 110 HP 1.5 Diesel engine with manual 6-speed transmission. With power units ranging from all-electric to hybrid and highly efficient combustion engines, the new Corsa therefore offers customers an unrivalled choice of drivetrains.

Every new Corsa already has numerous technologies and driver assistance systems as standard equipment. The list includes forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection; lane-keep assist; and drowsiness alert.

Additional electronic “helpers” make driving and manoeuvring safer and more relaxing. The offer extends to flank guard and the new, high-resolution panorama rear view camera. .

Customers who prefer to drive electrically and locally emissions-free can choose from two electric drivetrains: a new option with 115 kW/156 hp and up to 405 kilometres range as well as the proven variant with 100 kW/136 hp and a further improved range of up to 357 kilometres (WLTP2).

In addition to the Corsa’s usual standard equipment, the electric versions feature a digital driver information centre, a Multimedia Radio (compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) with colour touchscreen, automatic climate control, a 7.4 kW onboard charger, regenerative braking, a heat pump and 16-inch “Diamond Cut” light alloy wheels.