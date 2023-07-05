Wheels of the Week: Kia Picanto takes tech further

Picanto, Kia’s modern compact hatchback, has been enhanced with a new design and upgraded tech, revolving around an 8-inch “floating” touchscreen navigation system.

The new Picanto comes with a choice between a baseline and a GT Line version, the latter combining a stylish exterior with advanced technology.

As one of Kia’s best-selling models, the new model comes with more standard features, while its driver assistance systems help make driving in busy cities easier and more comfortable.

KIa says the enhanced Picanto is inspired by the brand’s “Opposites United” design philosophy, which harnesses the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to deliver a harmonious whole.

“The result creates a bold and futuristic impression with a modern and sporty design.”

A new light signature, along with a new front bumper, signature “tiger nose”, fender and bonnet gives it a dramatic new image. Optional LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights emphasise modernity and technology, as well as giving the new Picanto a wide, confident stance. A simple and stable rear design highlights the vertical connectivity between the new Picanto’s redesigned rear lights and rear bumper. Its strong and wide rear light signature utilises the volume and core of the new rear bumper and new tailgate to emphasise strength and width.

Kia provided the following information on the new Picanto range:

Entry-level Picanto comes with 14-inch wheels as standard, with optional new 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch wheels. The GT Line’s presence is strengthened with a confident front end that emphasis sporty elements. The tiger nose grille has been expanded to maximise the look of high performance. The GT Line also features new dedicated 16-inch diamond cut wheels, and a sporty GT Line rear diffuser.

A choice of ten vibrant paint finishes enables Picanto to stand out with a bold exterior image.

Kia Picanto also brings a fresh range of modern colours to its interior, inspired by nature. Owners can choose the colour that best fits their personalities. For example, a sense of modernity is given by colours like the Iced Illusion, inspired by the iceberg’s tonalities, and the elegant Rich Brown. High quality textiles and leather alternatives are also available and can be selected according to the tastes and lifestyle of the owners.

The new Picanto comes with the choice of two engines: a 1.0-litre or a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The 1.0-litre engine is a good choice for customers who value efficiency above all, while the 1.2-litre engine is better for customers who want more power, especially for open road driving. Both options maximise efficiency and lower CO2 emissions. The naturally aspirated engines feature improved exhaust gas recirculation lines and optimised intake valve timing. In addition, each engine provides improved combustion chamber cooling thanks to new improvements made in this field.

Both engines drive the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission or via Kia’s Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), which is based around a five-speed manual transmission with clutch and gear shift actuators to automate their respective functions. The AMT offers the best of both worlds: it combines the fuel efficiency of a conventional manual transmission with the convenience of a hassle-free automatic transmission that makes urban traffic much more comfortable.

Fun and easy to manoeuvre in towns and cities

Picanto delivers on its trademark quick, enjoyable handling responses, aided by independent MacPherson strut suspension at the front and a torsion beam rear axle – without sacrificing its high ride stability. Moreover, its relatively long wheelbase contributes to a natural improvement in ride quality and stability on all types of roads.

A quick steering rack makes for immediate responses to driver inputs, meaning fewer turns of the wheel from lock-to-lock than many rivals (2.8 turns), making the Picanto easy to drive at low speeds and in the city. With the front wheels located close to the front of the vehicle, low weight ahead of the front axle is achieved, as well as more agile handling.

Picanto offers torque vectoring by braking – an additional function of the Electronic Stability Control system (ESC). By using this technology in an A-segment car, the Picanto retains a higher degree of handling and stability under cornering, while helping to reduce understeer during harder cornering.

8.0-inch touchscreen and digital display cluster

The new Picanto comes with an 8-inch ‘floating’ touchscreen navigation system and a digital display in the driver’s instrument cluster. The vehicle’s 8-inch touchscreen navigation system features Bluetooth multi-connection, meaning users can pair up to two mobile devices at the same time – one for hands-free phone and media use, and the other for media use only. The system features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The availability of the 8-inch touchscreen navigation system and digital display features may vary depending on region and country.

Kia Connect features include a range of on-board services including live traffic information, weather forecasts, points of interest (POIs), and details of potential on- and off-street parking. Depending on the country, users can remotely send route directions to their car before a journey, check the location of their vehicle, and access vehicle reports and diagnostic notifications.

Meanwhile, Online Voice Recognition lets users search for POIs, addresses, or receive weather updates. A new ‘Online Navigation’ routing service uses cloud-based real-time and historical traffic data to predict time-efficient routes more accurately than ever before.

Users can also access the accompanying Kia Connect App, compatible with Android and Apple smartphones, which offers features such as Last Mile Navigation. This helps customers continue navigating to their destination after they have parked and left the car behind. It also helps Kia customers navigate in towns and cities where parking hubs are often some distance away from shops, cafés, and restaurants.

Lastly, the new Picanto comes fully equipped with new over-the-air functionality, which delivers additional comfort for customers and will also save them time, as the navigation and infotainment systems are automatically kept up to date wirelessly – no action required. This is just one example of how Kia is establishing the basis for an enhanced and seamless connected experience by providing its customers the most advanced technology.

Wide range of new ADAS, safety and convenience technologies available

The new Picanto features a variety of Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and a range of active safety systems to enhance occupant safety, making it one of the safest cars in its class.Depending on specification, the Picanto’s new ADAS features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA) with vehicle, cyclist, and pedestrian detection.

Additionally, the Picanto is available with Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning and Leading Vehicle Departure Warning (DAW+), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA).

LFA uses the front-facing camera to monitor road markings, controlling the enhanced Picanto’s steering to keep the car in the centre of its lane. It also features Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) which alerts the driver and stops the vehicle if it detects another vehicle approaching from the left or right when reversing out of a parking space.

Moreover, the new Picanto is equipped with an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), which automatically flashes the hazard warning lights to alert the car behind if the driver brakes suddenly. Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) holds the car on the brake to ensure the car moves away smoothly from a hill start.

In addition, the enhanced Picanto is also equipped with Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC) and Straight-line Stability (SLS) systems, helping drivers maintain control under braking and cornering. The availability of the ADAS and convenience features may vary depending on region and country.

The enhanced Picanto can be fitted with up to seven airbags throughout the cabin. It also features ISOFIX child-seat tether and anchor points. The model is equipped with a seat belt reminder mat sensor that detects whether the seat belt of rear occupants is fastened.

The enhanced Picanto’s body has been strengthened with additional front sub-frame and B-pillar hot stamping. Both improvements increase the structural stiffness of the vehicle by dispersing impact energies along the multi-load path.