Opel transforms the Mokka

Two models of the distinctive car have been unveiled, both powered by the same turbocharged petrol engine with eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new Opel Mokka has been unveiled, revealing an epic transformation. When the Mokka was first introduced in 2022, it was one of the first Opel models to feature the new Vizor design.

With the new edition, it continues to offer both drivers and passengers a unique experience, providing a stream of technological innovation.

As part of a revitalised model range, the new Opel Mokka arrives in South Africa alongside the latest version of the Opel Grandland: both SUVs that stand out of the crowd.

Two models of the distinctive Mokka have been unveiled: the Mokka Edition (replacing the previous Elegance model) and Mokka GS Line, both powered by the same turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

What’s new in the Opel Mokka?

Visually, the new Opel Mokka is enhanced with elements designed to provide a bold and dynamic visual statement.

Both the front and rear bumper have received design updates, including improved aero dynamics. The Eco LED headlights have also been updated with a new magnifying glass, making them illuminate much in the same way as Matrix Intelli-Lux LED headlights. The new Mokka Edition looks impressive on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the GS Line is differentiated by 18-inch rims. The GS Line keeps the Diamond Black Roof as standard while both trims receive Shark Fin Antennas for crystal clear broadcasting.

The new Mokka receives a new Opel badge on the front Vizor, the bootlid and on the alloy wheels’ centre caps.

Safety specification remains comprehensive, both models featuring front and rear parking sensors with GS Line models adding lateral parking sensors and a rear-view camera for easy parking. The side mirrors are both heated, electrically adjustable and power foldable for clear visibility. They also come with Blind Spot Warning Functions.

The interior now features a frameless electro-chrome rear view mirror, ensuring the driver isn’t dazzled by bright following lights. The driver’s digital display cluster comes standard-sized at 10 inches, along with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, powered by Qualcomm technology.

An updated steering wheel boasts the new Opel badge and is heated as standard, together with an eToggle gear knob and the electronic parking brake. The Mokka Edition comes with stylish cloth seats while the GS Line gets updated heated and massage leather seats.

The USB move to a C-Type in the front for wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the rear seats get two A-Type slots for passenger charging. A wireless charger is included.

Opel Mokka design continues the Vizor vision

The compact five-seater of 4.15 meters displays great strength of character defined by short overhangs and a wide footprint. The silhouette of the new Opel Mokka stands out for its meticulous detail. Seen from the front, the most striking element is the Vizor, with its unmistakable design. As on a full-face helmet, a protective visor covers the new front face of the Opel, combining in a single element the grille, the LED headlights and the new logo.

The interior also exploits striking updates. An Opel Pure Panel incorporates two large screens to leave room only for the essentials. Unlike dashboards overloaded with information and controls, the Pure Panel displays an original and refined line. The structure is clear and understandable at a glance.

Opel designers have placed great emphasis on digital detox. In order to avoid distracting the driver, they have ensured that the system works intuitively. The buttons still control the most important functions without the driver having to navigate through menus.

Powertrain: balance between sobriety and performance

The Mokka’s award-winning petrol engine is both lively and economical, offering high efficiency and good dynamic performance. A 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 96kW at 5,500 r/min and, thanks to low internal friction and responsive turbo technology, allows the delivery of high torque at low revs.

Despite its power, the all-aluminium engine, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with particularly smooth shifts, offers an impressive fuel consumption of 5.3- and 6.1 l/100 km on the extra-urban and combined cycle respectively with just 139g/km of CO2.

Sophisticated Opel Mokka driving aids

The new Mokka continues the Opel tradition of bringing innovative driving technologies to a wide range of buyers.

Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection on GS Line models work at speeds above 5km/h. When the Mokka approaches a vehicle or pedestrian too quickly, the system emits a warning signal and displays a message in the driver information centre.

If a collision is imminent, the braking system is prepared and, if necessary, emergency braking is initiated to minimise the effects of a potential collision. Below 30km/h, the system can bring the vehicle to a complete stop. If the speed exceeds 30 km/h, the speed is reduced and the driver must brake hard.

Adaptive cruise control (also on GS Line models) maintains a set safe distance between the Mokka and the vehicle in front, using radar sensors and cameras. It works between 30km/h and 180km/h. Vehicle speed increases or decreases to follow the vehicle in front, but never exceeds the set speed. With automatic transmission, the system offers an additional stop and go function. It is thus able to brake the car to a standstill and follow the vehicle in front in traffic jams.

All versions of the Mokka are equipped with the latest generation LED lights, ranging from daytime running lights bearing the OPEL signature to front fog lights. At the rear, the choice to always have lights with LED technology has allowed the designers to opt for very thin and stretched lights, which reinforces the feeling of precision and quality.

A driver’s seat is adjustable on six axes as standard, and full leather upholstery available from the GS Line version gives a sporty side to the Mokka.

The driver and front passenger can place their smartphones on the tray provided in the centre console, now with wireless charging. A rubber mat prevents the devices from slipping.

The infotainment systems ensures connectivity to inform or entertain the driver and passengers of the Mokka. Monitors are an integral part of the new Pure Panel and are ideally positioned in relation to the driver.

Pricing of the new Opel Mokka

The new Opel Mokka comes with a standard five years/100,000km warranty and Roadside Assistance. Service intervals are every 12 months or 15,000km but covered by the Mokka’s three years/60,000km service plan. Pricing is:

OPEL Mokka 1.2T Edition R519,900

OPEL Mokka 1.2T GS Line R564,900