Prowling the empty streets at night

The Ford Puma is a compact crossover that is a delightful blend of style, practicality, and engaging driving dynamics, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From its expressive exterior to its cleverly packaged interior, the Ford Puma stands out. The distinctive, almost feline, headlamps and the sculpted body lines give it a purposeful, athletic stance. It possesses a contemporary yet timeless design that avoids the overly aggressive or overly conservative aesthetic of some rivals.

The 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels, depending on the trim, fill the arches nicely, enhancing its confident road presence. In the South African climate, the choice of a variety of vibrant colours further amplifies its appeal. My Puma for long-term review is the ST-Line Vignale model, the top of the range variant.

Stepping inside the Puma, I was immediately struck by the sophisticated yet user-friendly cabin. It maintains Ford’s familiar design language. The digital instrument cluster, a feature of the higher trim levels, is clear and customisable, providing all pertinent information at a glance. The 8-inch or 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with its easy cabled integration of Android Auto, ensures that connectivity and entertainment are always available. Physical controls for climate functions are thankfully retained, making adjustments on the move simple and intuitive.

One of the Puma’s true party tricks lies in its clever packaging. Despite its compact exterior dimensions, it offers a surprisingly generous luggage capacity. Going away for a weekend was no problem for my family. We all fitted our luggage, food and games in the boot, with enough space left for my feline kids if they decided to join us.

The other party trick of the Ford Puma is the logo light that is beamed from the side mirrors when the door is opened. Yes, you guessed it. It is a light in the shape of a puma, making the Ford Puma ready to prowl the empty streets at night, in search of dark cars.

Under the bonnet, my long-term review unit features the well-regarded 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. This plucky little power plant, delivering 92 kilowatts of power and 170 Newton metres of torque, is paired with a smooth and efficient seven-speed automatic transmission. Do not be fooled by its small displacement; the EcoBoost engine is remarkably willing and provides more than adequate performance for both city driving and open road cruising.

It is refined for a three-cylinder, with minimal vibration and a pleasant thrum when pushed. Fuel efficiency has been consistently commendable, regularly achieving figures 6.9 litres per 100 kilometres, which is a significant saving on current fuel prices.

On the road, the Ford Puma truly shines. The steering is precise and offers excellent feedback, allowing for confident placement of the vehicle. The suspension, while firm enough to control body roll through corners, remains compliant enough to absorb the imperfections of South Africa’s varied road surfaces with grace.

Safety is paramount in the Puma, and Ford has equipped it with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies. Features such as Lane Keeping Aid, Electronic Stability Control, and multiple airbags contribute to a reassuring driving experience. The Ford Puma comes standard with a 180-degree split view rear view camera, making parking and navigating busy urban environments considerably easier.

Pricing for the Ford Puma Titanium starts at R573,500 and the Ford Puma ST-Line Vignale at R617,500.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.