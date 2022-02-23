Onyeka And The Academy Of The Sun gets Netflix movie

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Will Smith, Jon Mone, David Oyelowo, and Netflix are working on a film adaptation of Tọlá Okogwu’s upcoming superhero book, Onyeka and the Academy Of The Sun.

Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun is based on the upcoming superhero-themed book by Tọlá Okogwu. The book follows a teenager who travels to Nigeria to learn more about her newly-discovered magical powers that come from her hair.

Okogwu’s Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun will be published by Simon & Schuster in the U.S. and U.K. this June. Ola Shokunbi (Satellite, Indigo, upcoming A Yellow Heaven) is set to write the adaptation.

