Onyeka And The Academy Of The Sun gets Netflix movie
Netflix has joined forces with Westbrook Studios’ Will Smith and Jon Mone, and Yoruba Saxon’s David Oyelowo on a film adaptation of Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun.
Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun is based on the upcoming superhero-themed book by Tọlá Okogwu. The book follows a teenager who travels to Nigeria to learn more about her newly-discovered magical powers that come from her hair.
Okogwu’s Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun will be published by Simon & Schuster in the U.S. and U.K. this June. Ola Shokunbi (Satellite, Indigo, upcoming A Yellow Heaven) is set to write the adaptation.
To preorder the book, visit Amazon here: amzn.to/3BpSBBg