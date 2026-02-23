‘Fallout 4’ launches on Nintendo Switch 2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The iconic post-apocalyptic game is available today, with more Bethesda titles to arrive later this year.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition launches on Nintendo Switch 2 today (24 February 2026). The post-apocalyptic roleplaying game is the first of several titles from Bethesda Game Studios to release on the console this year.

The games, which include Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, were announced during February’s Nintendo Direct livestream.

Fallout 4 is set in a richly detailed post-nuclear Boston, where players customise a character, forge alliances, and rebuild civilisation one decision and one settlement at a time. The Anniversary Edition has six official add-ons, including the Far Harbor, Automatron, and Nuka-World story expansions, as well as the Contraptions Workshop, Vault-Tec Workshop, and Wasteland Workshop. The edition features over 150 pieces of Creation Club content.

Image courtesy Bethesda Game Studios.

Originally released in 2015, Fallout 4 became one of Bethesda’s biggest releases, earning multiple Game of the Year awards and selling more than 12-million copies within its first 24 hours. The game has remained one of the studio’s most recognisable titles, supported by major story expansions, an active modding community, and a TV series adaptation.

A physical Nintendo code-in-box edition will be available from 28 April.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on 12 May. Players can take on the role of the legendary archaeologist, travelling the world, solving challenging puzzles, pulling off daring escapes, and experiencing key moments across locations including the pyramids of Giza, the sunken temples of Sukhothai, and the frosty peaks of the Himalayas.

A physical game card will be available in stores, with pre-orders available now. The story downloadable content Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants will be available on 12 May.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is in development for Nintendo Switch 2 and will launch later this year. The remastered release updates one of Bethesda’s most iconic worlds for a new generation. It marks the first time the Cyrodiil region will be explorable for Nintendo Switch players.

The remastered experience will be available digitally at launch, with a physical code-in-box edition planned for a later date. Bethesda plans to share more information in the coming months.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will receive a physical code-in-box launch on 28 April.