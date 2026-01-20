‘One Piece’ trailer teases key pirate

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Releasing on Netflix next month, season two expands the adventure with new allies and dangerous enemies.

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for One Piece season two, revealing new villains and soon-to-be allies. Among them is the dangerous organisation Baroque Works, led by the formidable Mr 0, with vice president Miss All-Sunday at his side. She turns out to be a central character in the story.

The series returns to Netflix on 10 March 2026.

The show follows Monkey D Luffy and the Straw Hat pirate crew as their search for the legendary One Piece carries them into the perilous waters of the Grand Line. The live-action series is adapted from the manga created by Eiichiro Oda.

Luffy, Nami, Roronoa Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp find themselves tested by the members of Baroque Works, a group of elite assassins operating under codenames. Among them is Mr 0 (Joe Manganiello), Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova), Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), Mr 3 (David Dastmalchian), Mr 5 (Camrus Johnson), Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn), Mr 9 (Daniel Lasker), and Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso).

Warning! Spoilers ahead.

In the manga and anime, Miss All-Sunday is later revealed to be Nico Robin, a skilled fighter with the ability to sprout replicas of her body parts on any surface within range, including other people. Her powers come from a Devil Fruit, a rare item that grants supernatural abilities at the cost of the user’s ability to swim – a dangerous limitation in a sea-based setting.

Monkey D Luffy also possesses Devil Fruit powers, having eaten the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which gives his body rubber-like properties. These abilities form a core part of the series’ combat system and storytelling, often balancing raw power with clear weaknesses and strategic constraints.

Photo courtesy Netflix.

According to the official synopsis, the season two promises fiercer adversaries and more dangerous journeys. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn, encountering strange islands and formidable new enemies in their search for the world’s greatest treasure.

Not all new arrivals are adversaries. Season two will feature Tony Tony Chopper, the series’ blue-nosed reindeer doctor, voiced by Mikaela Hoover. Known for his medical skills and soft-hearted personality, Chopper was first introduced in chapter 134 of the manga.

Netflix’s live-action One Piece is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time, with more than 100 volumes and over 500-million copies sold worldwide. The series debuted in 2023 and became a global hit, reaching number one in more than 75 countries and topping Netflix’s English-language charts in Japan. The show has been renewed for a third season and is produced by Tomorrow Studios in partnership with Shueisha. The series is filmed in several locations, including Cape Town, South Africa.