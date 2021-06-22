Now explore SA in VR

Jacaranda FM has partnered with Tracker to create a safe, virtual experience for families, teams, and individuals to explore South Africa’s most iconic locations, without ever needing to leave the house.

Mzansi Quest is a free online game, in which players can collect some of South Africa’s most precious virtual artifacts in the hopes of winning a R50,000 prize.

“Jacaranda FM has created family-friendly events every year, but Covid-19 changed how we gather and enjoy ourselves,” says Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM. “It’s important for us to show-up for our listeners, so we asked ourselves; how do we boost morale and give South African’s something positive and exciting to focus on, while connecting in a safe way?”

From 21 to 28 July, anyone, anywhere can join the virtual adventure by connecting to Jacarandafm.com and following the prompts. Every player will select a big five character as their personal avatar. For those who are new to virtual exploration, Tracker “care bots| will assist anyone who feels lost along the way.

“Over the last 12 months, lockdown has prevented us from connecting, travelling, and exploring our beautiful country,” says Charlette Roetz, Tracker head of marketing. “Through Mzansi Quest, we’re giving players the freedom to explore South Africa and the chance to connect again, despite the limitations Covid-19 has imposed.”

Mzansi Quest will allow players to explore iconic places around Gauteng, Kwa Zulu Natal, Western Cape, Limpopo, and the North West province, with the hopes of finding five hidden treasures in each virtual province. Once all five treasures have been found, players will be entered into a daily lucky draw to win a prize, and be eligible for a R50,000 grand prize.

