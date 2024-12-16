Huawei unveils Nova 13 series

Photo courtesy, Huawei.

The powerful new mid-range phones have been enhanced with both hardware and software innovation for content creators, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Huawei’s “Unfold the Classic” product launch in Dubai on Thursday night was not only about flagship devices at the upper end of market prices, namely the Huawei X6 foldable phone. Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) also unveiled the new Nova 13 Series, powerful mid-range phones that have been enhanced with both hardware and software innovation.

The handsets introduce a new Dynamic Plaid Texture Design, multi-focal portrait capabilities, and AI-driven innovations. Huawei says the devices redefine front-camera photography with a 60 MP ultra-wide selfie camera and innovative features like AI Best Expression. The ultra-wide angle is geared towards group selfies as well as including scenery in the user’s frame.

AI Best Expression selects the best expressions from burst shots – a tremendous saver in both time and effort. Of course, it won’t ensure every group photo is flawless, as the marketing hype puts it – photographic skills still have a role to play. That said, a 5X Selfie Zoom expands creative options, enabling close-up self-portraits, and a new era of self-marketing for content creators.

With the new 100W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo, the Nova 13 devices can charge to 50% in 10 minutes – another drawcard for content creators who have to fill up on the road.

The nova 13 Series will be released in South Africa in February 2025, via the Huawei online store and at select retailers.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

