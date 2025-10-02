SA ranked 4th most challenging for driving

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ernest North, Naked insurance co-founder, advises drivers to be alert and avoid night travel to stay safe.

South Africa ranks as the fourth riskiest country to drive in, according to the World’s Best Drivers Index 2025, a study by Compare the Market that tracked 56 countries.

Contributing factors include a high road death rate of 17.9 per 100,000 people, below-average road infrastructure, and severe traffic congestion.

“The study from Compare the Market underlines that drivers should be ready for the unexpected on our roads,” says Ernest North, co-founder of Naked, a car and home insurance platform.

“Unpredictable drivers, potholed roads and thundershowers are just a few of the factors that make driving in South Africa so interesting. There are many ways to reduce these risks and empower yourself, from defensive driving techniques to getting appropriate insurance cover.”

To help South Africans navigate these risks, North provides these ten safe driving tips:

Drive with awareness: You can’t predict or control how other people drive, so be alert on the roads. Maintain a safe following distance, keep checking your mirrors, and try to stay away from people who look like they’re driving dangerously. Don’t drink and drive: The legal blood alcohol limit is currently 0.05% and just one drink can put you over the limit. Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your reaction times on the road. It’s best to stay safe and avoid alcohol completely when you’re driving. Speed limits are not a target: Not only should you obey the speed limit at all times, you should also adjust your speed to road conditions. Take it easy when roads are wet, visibility is poor or traffic is heavy. Keep your car in roadworthy condition: A well-maintained car will help you to stay safer on the roads. Ensure your tyres have sufficient tread depth and are inflated to the correct pressure. Regularly check that your brake pads, windscreen wipers and indicators are in good condition. Take breaks on longer trips: Exhausted drivers are more likely to cause accidents or have preventable crashes. Stop for at least 15 minutes every two hours or swap drivers on long trips to stay alert. Don’t overload your car: Exceeding your vehicle’s load limits can lead to tyre damage, reduced braking effectiveness, and compromised control. Stick to weight and size limits for roof racks and other storage equipment. Buckle up: Wearing seatbelts reduces the risk of serious injury for drivers and passengers. Ensure any children in your car are strapped into car seats or boosters that are right for their size and weight. Plan your route: Heavy traffic, impatient drivers, crime hotspots and potholes are among the challenges you may encounter when driving. Plan your journeys to avoid damaged stretches, especially during or after storms. Also avoid driving during peak traffic when possible. Stay alert to crime risks. Hijackings and smash-and-grabs remain a reality. Stay vigilant and keep valuables out of sight, especially when stopped at traffic lights or navigating crime hotspots. Be especially careful during night-time travel: Driving at night can be dangerous, especially on unfamiliar or poorly lit roads. Lower visibility, higher numbers of drunk or tired drivers, and increased criminal activity add to the risk.

“You might be a safe and careful driver, but dangerous road conditions and careless road users mean that you can’t always avoid accidents,” says North.

“Insurance is there to protect you when things go wrong. Most claims are linked to accidents, which account for the bulk of repair and replacement costs. The right cover also protects you against theft, hijacking, pothole damage and third-party liability.

“Many households are under financial pressure, but appropriate car insurance is well worth the money. It is a safety net that cushions you against unexpected costs and losses that could otherwise derail your finances.”