Chery launches Tiggo 9 flagship SUV in SA

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The seven-seater has petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains, advanced safety systems, and long-range capability.

The Tiggo 9, Chery’s new seven-seat flagship SUV, has been launched in South Africa with a choice of two powertrains: a 2.0-litre turbopetrol and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The ICE variant is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine producing 187kW and 390Nm of torque. Depending on the selected trim, power is transmitted to the front wheels or all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Fuel consumption is rated at 7.9L/100km for the FWD Pinnacle trim and 8.3L/100km for the AWD Vanguard trim.

The PHEV variant makes use of Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology and is available in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations. It is powered by a 1.5-litre Dedicated Hybrid petrol engine delivering 115kW and 220Nm of torque, combined with electric drive for enhanced efficiency.

The FWD Pinnacle CSH is fitted with an 18.3kWh battery, providing a combined output of 165kW and 390Nm, and offering an electric driving range of up to 90km. The AWD Vanguard CSH is equipped with a 34.4kWh battery, producing a combined output of 455kW and 920Nm, with an electric range of up to 160km.

Both variants deliver a combined driving range of up to 1,400km, with a combined CO2 rating of 33g/km. Fuel consumption is rated at 1.5L/100km for the Pinnacle CSH and 1.4L/100km for the Vanguard CSH, with combined consumption (SOC<30%) of 5.5L/100km and 6.2L/100 km, respectively.

A front Macpherson and rear multi-link suspension arrangement supports ride quality, while electronic power steering assists manoeuvrability. Braking is provided by ventilated discs at the front and solid discs at the rear, with 19-inch alloy wheels on the Pinnacle trim and 20-inch alloy wheels on the Vanguard trim.

The Tiggo 9 measures 4,810mm in length, 1,925mm in width, and 1,741mm in height, with a minimum ground clearance of 183mm. It has a seven-seat layout and is designed with proportions reflecting its flagship positioning.

The exterior design incorporates the latest Tiggo styling language, featuring streamlined body lines, a 3D diamond-pattern grille, and LED headlamps. At the rear, a full-width LED light bar extends across the tailgate.

A panoramic sunroof is standard across all models. The Pinnacle trim includes artificial leather upholstery, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, push-button start, ambient lighting, heated front seats, ventilated second-row seats, and six-way power adjustment for the front occupants.

The Vanguard trim features genuine leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering column, a massage function for the front seats, ventilation for the front seats, and heating for the second row.

The interior layout includes an ultra-wide cockpit with a horizontal design and wood grain trim. The vehicle is configured in a 2+3+2 seating arrangement, with a 2,800mm wheelbase providing space for seven occupants. Luggage capacity is 448 litres with all seats in place, increasing to 2,065 litres with the second-row seats folded. Additional convenience features include multiple USB charging points, cupholders in both the front and rear, and storage compartments throughout the cabin.

Information is presented to the driver through a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster, while functions are controlled via a 15.6-inch touchscreen. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. An eight-speaker Sony sound system is standard on the Pinnacle trim, while the Vanguard trim is fitted with a 14-speaker Sony sound system. Both trims include Chery’s voice command system, activated by the “Hello Chery” phrase.

Chery Tiggo 9 safety and driver assistance features

Reverse Camera (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Head-up Display (Vanguard)

540° HD Camera (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Front and Rear Parking Sensors (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Lane Departure Warning (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Lane Departure Prevention (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Traffic Jam Assistance (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Intelligent High Beam Control (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Adaptive Cruise (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Front Collision Warning (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Automatic Brake System (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Emergency Lane Keeping (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Intelligent Speed Assistance (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

BSD Blind Spot Monitoring (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Door Opening Warning (Pinnacle, Vanguard)

Side Radar (Vanguard)

Automatic Parking Assist (Vanguard)

Remote Parking Assist (Vanguard)

The Tiggo 9 is fitted with 10 airbags, including dual front, front-side, driver’s knee, curtain, second-row curtain, and front centre airbags. Standard active safety systems include traction control, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-start assist, and electronic brake assist.

Chery Tiggo 9 pricing and after-sales support

The Chery Tiggo 9 derivatives are priced at R839,900 for the Pinnacle CSH FWD and R989,900 for the Vanguard CSH AWD.

All Tiggo 9 models are sold with a 7-year/90,000km service plan and a 7-year/200,000km warranty. They include a 10-year/1,000,000km engine warranty, which applies to the first owner and can be transferred to a second owner if the vehicle is purchased through a Cherished pre-owned dealership.

For the Tiggo 9 CSH models, a 10-year/unlimited km battery warranty is provided.

* Visit the Chery website here.