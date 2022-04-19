Nissan Debuts 2023 LEAF Featuring Revised Exterior and Streamlined Model Lineup

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Nissan badge is now illuminated and has been updated to the brand’s new design identity.

For more than a decade, Nissan LEAF has represented the company’s commitment to bringing all-electric mobility to the masses. Nissan continues that focus with the 2023 LEAF, with a refreshed exterior design, new aluminum-alloy wheels and a revised lineup to deliver maximum value for EV customers.

The updated LEAF makes its debut at the 2022 New York International Auto Show prior to its summer on-sale date.

The 2023 LEAF will be available in two grade levels, LEAF S and LEAF SV PLUS. The tailored model lineup reflects the most customer-requested features and technologies, offered at the best value.

The updates to the 2023 LEAF include an enhanced front end appearance, with a refreshed front grille, bumper molding and headlights that feature a new black inner finisher. The Nissan badge is now illuminated and has been updated to the brand’s new design identity.

In addition, the shapes of the tire deflectors at all four corners, rear under diffuser and rear spoiler have all been modified for better aerodynamics.

The 2023 LEAF SV PLUS also comes standard with an aggressive new 5-spoke 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheel.

Inside, changes for the 2023 model year include the new Nissan badge on the steering wheel and a new start-up video on the instrument panel screen. Black cloth is standard on both trims, with gray finishers for LEAF S and gloss black finishers for LEAF SV Plus.

In 2022, Nissan lowered the MSRP1 of the LEAF to provide the best value to customers. The 2023 LEAF S and SV PLUS will continue this popular positioning, with both models maintaining similar starting prices for 2023. Qualified purchasers may also be eligible for a potential federal tax credit of up to $7,500.2

The 2023 LEAF S is equipped with a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery and 110-kW electric motor that delivers 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. The 2023 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS features a 60-kWh lithium-ion battery and a powerful 160-kW electric motor that produces 214 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. EPA range estimates for both models will be available closer to launch, however range is expected to be similar to 2022 models.3

Standard on LEAF SV PLUS is ProPILOT Assist4, a hands-on driver assist system that combines Nissan’s Intelligent Cruise Control and steering assist technologies. ProPILOT Assist also includes a stop and hold function that can bring the vehicle to a full stop, hold in place and can bring the vehicle back up to speed when traffic starts moving again.

Every 2023 Nissan LEAF is offered with a limited lithium-ion battery warranty covering defects in materials or workmanship for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, for the battery pack. Nissan also provides a limited warranty against battery capacity loss below nine bars of capacity as shown on the vehicle’s battery capacity level gauge for the first eight years or 100,000 miles for all models.