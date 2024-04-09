Drift through the streets of Japan

‘JDM: Rise of the Scorpion’ is a free demo game in which one experiences Japanese car culture in the style of manga.

Japanese car culture is the star of JDM: Rise of the Scorpion, a demo for an upcoming racing game called Japanese Drift Master. In both games, players must race and drift their way through a story told in the style of manga, Japanese comic books. The demo arrives later this year.

The JDM car scene refers to the culture surrounding Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) vehicles. These are cars that were originally sold and used exclusively in Japan, produced by Japanese automakers. The vehicles featured in the trailer for JDM: Rise of the Scorpion are inspired by the Nissan 350Z, and Toyota Corolla AE86.

In JDM: Rise of the Scorpion, one visits the story of a rebellious high schooler Hatori ‘Scorpion’ Hasashi, and races through the winding roads at Haikama Lake. Hasashi is an exemplary student with a rebellious nature who is popular at his high school. However, his parents’ excessive expectations have taught him that any defeat is a stain on his honour that he cannot afford. He takes the rules he learned at home with him to the racetrack, where his arrogance makes him despise anyone who challenges his skills.

In this prologue, one will meet characters such as Aoi, Hatori’s girlfriend, a car enthusiast who is always at his side. Ayumi, a rich friend from a private school, often accompanies him on races. Kaori, an artistic soul who works in a nearby paint shop. Satoru, who becomes a source of intense competition for Scorpion on the track.

The areas available in the game are not only landmarks but also the source of new adventures and challenges. With locations such as the school building, Aoi’s house, and the Hasashi family estate, players will have the opportunity to get to know the characters from the prologue.

A dynamic weather system adds an unpredictable element to the racing experience. Sudden downpours, dense fog, or clear sunny days not only change the appearance of the game world, but also affect the performance of the cars.

With the cycle of day and night, the driving experience will be change. Riding under the cover of darkness, in the glare of local shop lights, or at sunrise will be a completely different experience and challenge.

Every event in JDM: Rise of the Scorpion presents a new story, exciting challenges, and another chance to show off one’s driving skills.