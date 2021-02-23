Nintendo Download: Strike while the Persona is hot

The Nintendo downloads for the week include the following titles:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Capcom Arcade Stadium – Dozens of Capcom’s arcade classics are on Nintendo Switch as part of Capcom Arcade Stadium. Players are able to rewind gameplay, adjust game speed or difficulty, and select from a variety of display options. Persona 5 Strikers – Players join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges. Payers will have to reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the centre of the crisis. Curse of the Dead Gods – The players desire to seek untold riches, eternal life and divine powers leads to an accursed temple, an infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps and monsters. The greed will lead to death, but is not an escape. Players will have to rise to fight again, delve deeper again and defy deities in the place — battling through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets. Corruption builds in the player with every step which can be encouraged or ignored. However, each powerful curse can be a double-edged sword. Project Triangle Strategy(working title) Demo – Recently announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, this new tactical RPG from Square Enix is launching for Nintendo Switch in 2022 but, a free demo for the game is available presently.



Digital Spotlight Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features a large line-up of video game icons duking it out in battles that take place across dozens of locations from throughout the game series’ history. It also includes more than 1,000 music tracks from classic gaming franchises. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available in Nintendo eShop.



Additionally, in the Nintendo eShop on 3DS: