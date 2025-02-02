‘Ninja Gaiden’ sequel and remaster revealed

Photo supplied

‘Ninja Gaiden 4’ introduces a new protagonist in a fast-paced sequel, while ‘Ninja Gaiden 2 Black’ returns as a remastered classic with enhanced visuals.

In Ninja Gaiden 4, players take on the role of a new young ninja fighting cybernetic soldiers and supernatural foes to lift an ancient curse from Tokyo. Announced during the 2025 Developer_Direct showcase, this hack-and-slash instalment marks the series’ first mainline entry in 13 years.

Scheduled for a 2025 release, the game was unveiled alongside Ninja Gaiden 2 Black – a remastered version of the 2008 title which is now available.

New ninja, mechanics and movement

Ninja Gaiden 4 is a direct sequel to Ninja Gaiden 3, set in a dystopian Tokyo transformed by the return of the Dark Dragon. Players take on the role of Yakumo, a young ninja, engaging in fast-paced combat and advanced traversal mechanics such as wire and rail-based movement. While Yakumo leads the story, the series’ traditional protagonist Ryu Hayabusa also plays a significant role and will be a playable character.

Ninja Gaiden 4 will retain the series’ trademark difficulty while introducing new gameplay elements. An integral part of gameplay is Yakumo’s Bloodraven Form, a technique that allows players to manipulate blood into powerful weapons. Also featured are large-scale, high-damage attacks, offering players new ways to overcome challenging encounters.

The game features high-speed hack-and-slash combat, introducing Bloodbind Ninjutsu for weapon transformations alongside classic techniques like the Izuna Drop and Flying Swallow. Developed by Team Ninja and PlatinumGames, the game offers customisable difficulty for experienced players and newcomers.

“Adversity is a key concept for this game,” says Yuji Nakao, producer and director from PlatinumGames. “From the beginning to the end of each stage and even in the transitions between, everything is designed to represent adversity for Yakumo.”

Modern remaster: ‘Ninja Gaiden 2 Black’

In the remastered Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, players engage in quick, action-packed ninja combat game as Ryu Hayabusa battles across the world with an arsenal of deadly weapons.

The game was developed using Unreal Engine 5 to enhance the 2008 classic with updated visuals, improved lighting, and refined gameplay mechanics.

Players can wield a variety of weapons, from swords to shurikens, and experience intense combat with a remastered dismemberment system. For those seeking a more accessible experience, a beginner-friendly Hero Play Style mode has been introduced.

The remaster stays true to the original’s challenging combat and includes additional features from later spin-offs, such as playable characters Momiji, Ayane, and Rachel.

Where to play ‘Ninja Gaiden 4’ and ‘Ninja Gaiden 2 Black’?

Ninja Gaiden 4 is set to launch later this year (2025) on Steam, Xbox X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox Games Pass, and Microsoft Store. Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is available now on the same platforms.