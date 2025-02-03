‘Doom’ prequel enters medieval hell

Photo supplied

In ‘Doom: The Dark Ages’, players can pilot a giant mechanical war machine to battle hordes of demons.

In Doom: The Dark Ages, players step into the role of the Doom Slayer, waging a brutal medieval war against Hell. New gameplay, including mech combat, was unveiled during Xbox Developer Direct 2025.

As a dark sci-fi fantasy prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, the new game returns to demon-infested battlefields with the franchise’s signature fast-paced combat. Players can wield both classic and new weapons, including the Super Shotgun and the versatile Shield Saw, designed for both offense and defence.

The narrative follows the Doom Slayer as he battles relentless demon hordes in a cinematic campaign. The story centres on a conflict with a powerful adversary seeking to eliminate the Slayer and establish dominance. Players can explore vast and diverse environments, including ruined castles, ancient hellscapes, and dark forests, encountering new challenges and uncovering hidden secrets.

Photo supplied

The gameplay trailer showcased Doom Slayer riding a mechanical, dragon-like creature. He is also seen wielding a powerful flail to take on new adversaries.

Featuring the largest levels in the series, the game enhances exploration and combat mechanics while maintaining intensity. Developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Studios, the new installment builds on the franchise’s legacy with new mechanics.

Photo supplied

Where to play?

Doom: The Dark Ages releases on 15 May 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with pricing varying by edition.