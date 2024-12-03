Don the crown in new fantasy strategy game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players can now request playtesting access for Crown of Greed, a fantasy strategy game focused on indirect control and strategic kingdom-building.

Set in the medieval-inspired world of Rodovia, players are challenged to build their kingdom and protect it from threats by influencing autonomous heroes. Unlike traditional strategy games, players won’t micromanage their armies but instead rely on strategic planning and resource allocation.

The story begins with a newly crowned ruler inheriting a crumbling kingdom on the brink of collapse. As the ruler, players navigate political intrigue, strengthen their defences, and expand their domain while appeasing heroes who act independently, choosing missions based on their skills and rewards offered.

Building and upgrading a kingdom is key. Players can construct workshops, economic hubs, and hero dwellings to attract talent and grow their power. Heroes can be persuaded to undertake missions ranging from defending the kingdom to exploring mysterious ruins hidden across Rodovia’s varied landscapes.

The game’s biomes include dense forests, icy mountains, and swampy marshlands, each presenting distinct challenges and opportunities.

Crown of Greed is developed by Blum Entertainment and published by ConsoleWay.

Where to play?

One can request to playtest Crown of Greed on PC via Steam. The planned release date is the second quarter of 2025.