Night battles come to Hell Let Loose

The Falling Dark update for Hell Let Loose adds atmospheric time of day variants to five maps, including the new Remagen location, together with new Commander abilities, and additional vehicles.

Team17 and Black Matter have launched Update 12 – Falling Dark – to Hell Let Loose on PC, bringing new experiences to the BAFTA Games nominated online strategic shooter. In addition to a new map, set during the critical Battle of Remagen in Germany, Falling Dark introduces night-time and low light map variants to the game, as well as further Commander abilities, additional vehicles (including the reintroduction of the community favourite Panther tank) the flare gun, and new camouflage for the Tiger tank.

In addition to the immersive atmosphere of low light and night-time battles across five of the games’ collection of maps, Falling Dark sees Warfare and German Offensive game modes come to the iconic Omaha Beach map, which now also includes spawning points within landing crafts for greater authenticity. The new ‘precision strike’ Commander ability allows each side to call upon aerial support of iconic fighter planes, including the Ju-87 Stuka and P47 Thunderbolt, against entrenched enemies such as tightly knit infantry positions, exposed garrisons, and stationary vehicles, while the new ‘ammo drop’ ability delivers emergency stocks of medical supplies, ammunition, and explosives for soldiers.

Team17 provided the following information on the update’s contents:

Night Maps (Remagen, Foy, Purple Heart Lane, Hurtgen Forest, Kursk)

New Map – Remagen

New Commander Abilities – precision strike and ammo drop

New Weapon – Flare Guns

New Vehicle – US “M4A3 75w” Medium Tank

Reintroduced – German Panther Tank

New Camo – German Tiger Tank

Half-track MGs

Improvements to existing maps (Kursk, Omaha Beach)

New FX (blood hits, Artillery explosion and more)

Hell Let Loose will have a free weekend running from 21 to 24 July on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with a 33% discount code available for PC purchases, and 30% off the game on both the Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store.