Welcome to Wrexham – Streaming soon on Disney+

A new football docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, will premiere on Disney+ on 25 August.

Disney+ has revealed the trailer for the highly anticipated football docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, from executive producers Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The Original series will arrive exclusively on Disney+ on 25 August in South Africa and will premiere with back-to-back half-hour episodes.

Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th-tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.Welcome to Wrexham is produced by Boardwalk Pictures.