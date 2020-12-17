New virtual mall for small business arrives

A new platform called We are Egg has launched a digital payment solution, provided by Transaction Junction. The platform is designed to improve the customer experience when paying smaller retailers.

The platform offers an omnichannel retail platform that includes both an online and in-store app, delivered via in-store Wi-Fi.

We are Egg combines physical retail and e-commerce through a hub that includes locally sourced content that’s different from the traditional mall experience.

“We are Egg is a carefully curated destination offering something for everyone, thanks to its multi-brand, omnichannel retail concept that offers an experiential journey,” says Craig Duggan, commercial head of Transaction Junction. “Our role is to leverage the latest technologies and provide a solution for a diverse set of merchants, retailers and individuals

“If a customer’s payment experience at the end of their shopping trip is less pleasant than the retail experience, it sours the entire process. Our goal is to make the payment experience as good as the retail one. We are Egg had over 7,000 customers within the first two days of its opening.

“Our initial point-of-sale (PoS) implementation allows shoppers to pay by card, including contactless payments. The next step will be to implement Masterpass, which will allow customers to use their mobile devices to make payments as well.”

We Are Egg appointed Thinnpro, a distributor of the cloud-based point-of-sale solution Erply, as the integrated payments provider.

Dylan Malan, ThinnPro business development manager, says: “The project timelines required tried and tested systems and their development experience in integrations are invaluable to rolling out an intuitive and robust payment system for We are Egg.”