Have a very MateBook Christmas

With Christmas around the corner, many are beginning to consider what they should get as a gift for their loved ones. Now is the right time to get a laptop upgrade with strong performance that will comfortably last a user for the next three to five years.

Form and function are key for a useful Christmas present and, with remote working becoming increasingly standard practice, a new laptop makes sense. Finding a good balance between performance and price can be tricky, but Huawei has implemented both of these factors across their MateBook line.

The MateBook D series makes the most sense for students. The D series laptops come in two variants, namely the MateBook D 14 with a 14-inch display and the MateBook D15 with a 15.6-inch display.

These value-driven laptops are ideal for students because of Huawei’s advanced battery tech that allows users to work through a day on a single charge. The laptops come with AMD Ryzen 3000 series processors, the industry standard for best performance per watt.

This laptop isn’t only for students – it’s suitable for those performing web browsing tasks, using Office apps, and watching streaming video. For a quick-charging boost, the laptops include a 65W Type-C charger, which can also be used to charge one’s smartphones. Huawei says the laptops can support 10 hours of office use and 9.5 hours video playback.

For those looking for flagship performance, the MateBook X Pro makes for an ideal pro-laptop upgrade. The laptop packs a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce MX250 for strong graphics performance. Despite the strong internals, the laptop is still extremely light-weight and ultra-thin, making it a great choice for professionals who demand portable power. This upgrade is ideal for those performing graphic and video editing tasks, as well as gaming.

The MateBook D15 starts at R15,999 for the Ryzen 7, 512GB SSD specification. The smaller MateBook D14 starts at R16,999 for the same spec. The MateBook X Pro starts at R34,999 for the i7, MX250 spec.

The Huawei Store will also throw in a free laptop bag and mouse with the MateBook D range, to the value of R2,999. With the MateBook X Pro, it will include a bigger bag, mouse, and USB-C dongle adapter, to the value of R5,999.