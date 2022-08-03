New SA series set to stream on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Netflix this week announced The Brave Ones, a series that unfolds in both modern-day South Africa and the supernatural world of African gods

Created by renowned film director, writer and actor Akin Omotoso, the six-episode series unfolds in the parallel worlds of modern-day South Africa and the supernatural world of African gods and divine beings. It tells the story of ordinary township girl Ntsiki, who discovers she is a mystical being who must harness her powers to protect the community and avenge her sister’s murder.

Ntsiki Gasa (Sthandile Nkosi) is a mystical being reincarnated as a human who sets out to avenge her sister’s death. However, Ntsiki faces a powerful and determined enemy in Ayanda Mbatha (Nomalanga Nkosi), the ruthless wife of an equally heartless land-grabbing property developer, Luthando Mbatha, Tony Kgoroge, who has her own compelling reasons for exploiting the powers of The Brave Ones. To defeat her formidable enemies and save her family from destruction, Ntsiki must learn to use and harness her superpowers.

Breathing life into the diverse and dramatic characters of The Brave Ones are the actors Bonko Khoza, Zamani Mbatha, Pheello Kotelo and Sthandiwe Kgoroge. The legendary Yule Masiteng delivers a powerful act as the all-knowing elder, Ndyebo.