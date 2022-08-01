GameUp Africa opens applications for Bootcamp

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

African gamers are being invited to a coding Bootcamp that promises to change the game, or at least game development, on the continent

GameUp Africa has open applications for a sequel to its Bootcamp for entry-level game developers in Africa. Run by leading game development studio Maliyo Games, GameUp Africa 2 promises to teach valuable programming skills to aspiring game developers. Its objectives are “to upskill African youth in the core competencies required for game development on Android while providing ecosystem support to the continental gaming industry”.

GameUp Africa 2 also aims to address a major problem within Africa’s games industry and the broader digital economy. Game development resources are more scarce in Africa than in other parts of the world, due to a negative culture around games, lack of access to quality education, and poor infrastructure.

For over a decade now, local games studios have struggled to find skilled talent to grow their product pipelines, as available talents need further investment in education to grow their skills.

GameUp Africa is the brainchild of Maliyo Games founder and CEO Hugo Obi, says:

“Before we started this Bootcamp, we asked ourselves: what if there was a way to help small game development studios and rising talent develop their skills and talent? This was the origin of GameUp Africa.

“We are honoured to be working on supporting skills development within the African games industry, unlocking new employment opportunities for candidates and driving economic growth as a result. This program has the potential to take African gaming communities to a higher level.”

Obi says: “GameUp Africa bridges the gap between up-and-coming game developers and studios that need them, changing the game development landscape in Africa for the better. The participants are given an opportunity to create games and change the games industry in Africa.

Many alumni from last year’s bootcamp are now enjoying career success in games companies across the continent.”

Young people who are ready to change the course of their games development careers are invited to apply to the GameUp Africa Bootcamp. Applications close on 5 August.

For more information visit: www.gameupafrica.com.