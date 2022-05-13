New Material – Now streaming on Showmax

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Riaad Moosa and Joey Rasdien reprise their roles for the sequel to the 2012 hit comedy ‘Material.’ Now a comedian, Cassim tries to balance his career with a new marriage, a young child, and living with his parents.

New Material, the long-awaited follow up to Material, is a coming-of-age comedy drama about Cassim, a young man who wants to become a stand-up comic when his father, Ebrahim, intends for him to take over the family’s material business.

The film stars South African comedian Riaad Moosa, who plays opposite seasoned veteran Vincent Ebrahim, who you may recognise as the father from The Kumars at No. 42. Together their on-screen chemistry and collective talent bristle as Material’s slow-burning tension mounts with Cassim navigating the Joburg comedy underground and going against his father’s wishes. Material is a case of art reflecting life based on Moosa’s personal journey, which has become an intrinsic part of his comedy as he too faced pressure to become a doctor over a stand up.

Changing names and taking pages from Moosa’s life story, writer-director Craig Freimond (Beyond the River) crafted a script that finds a good balance between heartwarming comedy and touching drama. While essentially a family story about traditions, patriarchy and the precarious nature of father-son relationships, Material is centred on Cassim and Ebrahim.

Moosa’s instant likability makes him a breezy comedian, a caring doctor and a natural when it comes to acting. Given a chance to shine, his on-screen sparring with Ebrahim led to both winning SAFTAs for their roles in Material. Moosa’s slice-of-his-own-life role and Ebrahim’s career-best supporting performance are the backbone of this emotionally complex, entertaining and feel-good South African comedy drama.

Stream New Material on Showmax: https://www.showmax.com/eng/movie/s8vfluu3-new-material