Stream of the Day
Microsoft Teams goes big with ad at NFL
Microsoft will be showcasing a 30-second ad for its Slack competitor, Microsoft Teams, during the NFL Playoffs.
The NFL playoffs are among the biggest events in US sporting history and will also be shown in the UK, France and Germany. That explains why Microsoft has spent an undisclosed, but clearly massive, amount of money on screening a 30-second ad for Microsoft Teams.
One would think that Microsoft would showcase one of its bigger products, like Windows or Office, during such a big event, especially when there’s so much money being spent on the ad. It suggests that Teams may very well be a money-maker for Microsoft, which is why they’ll be pushing it to such a wide audience. Of course, the metaphor of teamwork ties in strongly, too, during a sporting event.
At the launch of Teams nearly four years ago, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said: “Just like Outlook brought together email, contacts, calendar, into this one magical user experience scaffolding that changed how we work, Microsoft Teams will bring together chat, meetings, notes, Office, Planner, Power BI and a host of other ecosystem-developed extensions and applications to help teams get work done. “
The ad showcases instant team meeting organisation, background blur on video chats, a digital whiteboard that’s shared during virtual meetings, and group chat functionality.
New legendary items in Borderlands 3
The best gear of Borderlands 3 will be much easier to acquire during a time-limited ‘Farming Frenzy’ mini-event, which is currently running, through to 30 January.
Hoping to snag a specific Legendary drop? Still looking to cross some of those rare and exotic enemies off your list? Well, good news, Vault Hunter: for the next two weeks, the Borderlands 3 farming frenzy is on.
Not only will rare enemies be guaranteed to appear, their specific Legendary gear will drop at a higher than normal rate when players defeat them. Additionally, Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite will be more manageable for small squads and solo players, meaning its bosses (and their Legendary loot) will be highly accessible.
2K Games provided these specifics of this limited-time mini-event:
- Rare spawns are guaranteed to appear;
- All enemies with dedicated loot pools (e.g. rare spawns, named bosses, etc.) have a higher chance of dropping Legendary gear from their dedicated loot pool;
- The Anointment rate for that gear has been increased;
- Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite’s difficulty will now scale to match the size of the player party rather than defaulting to four-player difficulty (available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One only).
- These changes went live on 16 January and will be reversed on 30 January. That means players have two weeks of prime loot hunting to kick off the new year, so get out there and level up your arsenal.
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore available tomorrow
The Fire Emblem and Altus games have crossed paths to create an epic role-playing gaming being released tomorrow on Nintendo Switch.
The worlds of the Fire Emblem series and Atlus games have crossed paths to create Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, and the result is coming to the Nintendo Switch on 17 January.
An interdimensional evil has invaded modern-day Tokyo, resulting in this fantastical barrage of music, style – and yes – danger. Players must battle through dungeons to pump up their strategies and creatively decimate their foes before all hope fades to black.
Players and their friends will need to call on their creative power — manifested as iconic Fire Emblem characters — to wage a secret war on rogue spirits that feed on creativity. Each encounter will immerse players in deep, turn-based battles that blend the combat of the Fire Emblem and Atlus RPGs into one brutal harmony. Players must fuse items to craft weaponry; then play to their strengths and crush their foes. Around every corner they’ll find fun nods to multiple fandoms, including Fire Emblem references, dungeons themed to the entertainment industry, and stunning musical performances.
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is being released on the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, 17 January 2020.