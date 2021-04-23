New iPad Pro doubles down on video call enhancements

Apple this week announced a vast array of products, including a new iMac, iPhone accessories, and new iPad Pro models. They feature the Apple M1 chip, the same chips the company is using in the Mac lineup. They’ve also added 5G to their cellular models and beefed up the front camera with an ultra-wide lens.

The TrueDepth front camera system on the iPad Pro features a 12MP ultra-wide camera, which enables Centre Stage. This feature uses the much larger field of view on the new front camera and the machine learning capabilities of M1 to recognise and keep users centred in the frame.

As users move around, Centre Stage automatically pans to keep them in the shot. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and zooms out to fit everyone into the view and make sure they are part of the conversation. So whether whiteboarding with coworkers or attending a virtual family gathering, the experience of connecting is better now that everyone’s almost always in view.

The new iPad Pro is available to order in the US starting Friday, 30 April on apple.com, and will be available in the second half of May.