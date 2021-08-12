New Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay trailer released

Eidos-Montréal has released a new gameplay cinematic, following on from June’s global reveal of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at E3. The story picks up with Star-Lord and the Guardians as they commence their plan to negotiate with Lady Hellbender: leader of the Hellraisers, queen of Seknarf Nine and notorious monster collector.

With the decision left to the player on which “rare monster” to sell, AKA Groot or Rocket, this memorable moment ignites a chain of events that sees our band of misfits off on their wild ride across the cosmos, caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe.



With behind-the-scenes commentary from Darryl Purdy, Cinematics & Animation Director at Eidos-Montréal, it swiftly becomes clear that not all is what it seems, and Lady Hellbender may not be the cosmic monster trophy hunter the band of misfits have been led to believe.



Darryl Purdy says: “Lady Hellbender is a fan-favourite character from Marvel’s recent comic lore, and we were keen to ensure her place in our Guardians universe reflects the complex personality, depth, and nature fans expect to see. And with humour instilled in every aspect of our game, this gave us an opportunity to flip expectations with the story and introduce an unexpected dynamic between her and a certain Destroyer.”



Finally, Darryl also shares insight behind the game’s production, touching upon the importance the role of group performance capture played for bringing these galaxy-born characters to the screen. Close to six hours of interactive cinematics were produced for this multi-faceted, wholly original story.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and PC digital, and streaming via GeForce Now on 26 October 2021. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch also coming to select regions on the same date.