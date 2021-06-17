NES, PS2, top the retro popularity list

Technology has undoubtedly evolved at a rapid rate, yet many of us have huge admiration and nostalgia for retro gadgets. OnBuy Gaming Chairs utilised online analytics tool Ahrefs to establish which retro-tech products people around the world are most interested in.

It found that Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Is the retro technology product that people are most fascinated by with an average of 317,300 global monthly online searches for the home video gaming console – the equivalent of 10,235 online searches a day. In second position is the Sony PlayStation 2, which receives an average of 254,300 worldwide online searches each month from gamers.

The Nintendo 64 is in third place with an average 237,000 global online searches a month for the 1996 manufactured console. Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES – 157,500), Nintendo Game Boy (149,000), videocassette recorder (147,000) and Sony PlayStation 1 (144,800) are among the other retro technology products which receive more than an average 140,000 global online searches every month, respectively ranking fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

Interestingly, more than half (11) of the retro-tech/gadgets in the top 20 are gaming-centric products from the likes of Sony and Nintendo.

At the other end in 20th spot is the 1993 released Apple Newton, with the personal digital assistant receiving an average 13,700 worldwide online searches a month.

OnBuy provided the following information on retro-gaming searches:

Rank Retro Tech/Gadget Year Released Average Global Monthly Online Searches 1. Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) 1985 317,300 2. Sony PlayStation 2 (PS2) 2000 254,300 3. Nintendo 64 1996 237,000 4. Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) 1990 157,500 5. Nintendo Game Boy 1989 149,000 6. Videocassette Recorder (VCR) 1977 147,000 7. Sony PlayStation 1 (PS1) 1994 144,800 8. Sega Genesis 1988 113,000 9. Atari 2600 1977 93,000 10. Sega Saturn 1994 87,000 11. Pager 1949 77,900 12. Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP) 2004 50,700 13. Sony Discman 1997 46,120 14. Nintendo Power Glove 1989 27,350 15. Apple Macintosh 1984 27,150 16. ColecoVision 1982 27,000 17. Victrola Record Player 25,000 18. Apple 1 Computer 1976 22,200 19. Palm Pilot 1997 17,000 20. Apple Newton 1992 13,700

For more information from OnBuy, click here.