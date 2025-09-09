Navara Stealth: High-tech workhorse with a futuristic edge

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It is rare to find a double-cab bakkie that balances old-school toughness with a strong commitment to modern technology the way the Nissan Navara Stealth does, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Nissan Navara Stealth is no stranger to bold styling and rugged road presence. However, it is the technology underneath its darkened exterior that truly caught my attention. The Stealth proves brawn and brains are not mutually exclusive.

Digital convenience

Behind the wheel, the first thing I noticed was the Stealth’s sophisticated interior. Dominating the dashboard is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cleanly integrated and highly responsive. It supports Android Auto, ensuring easy connectivity. These systems allowed me to mirror my smartphone’s navigation, music, and messaging apps directly onto the screen, ideal for long trips or daily commuting.

Voice control is built-in, although using the steering wheel-mounted buttons was more intuitive. These buttons control everything from audio source to hands-free calling, helping to keep attention focused on the road.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Charging for portable devices is well-considered. Both USB-A and USB-C ports are provided in the front, while rear passengers benefit from their own charging access. It is a small touch that makes a big difference on family road trips or when transporting a work crew with multiple devices.

One of the Nissan Stealth’s tech highlights is its Intelligent Around View Monitor. Using four exterior cameras, the system stitches together a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the vehicle. This is immensely helpful when parking in tight city spaces or aligning a trailer. The visual display is sharp, and the system includes moving object detection, which alerts to pedestrians or obstacles within range.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Intelligent driving

The Stealth comes equipped with a suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, elevating it far beyond the basics of traditional bakkies. Blind spot warning alerts the driver when a vehicle sits just out of view, while lane departure warning gently intervenes if drifting unintentionally. On busy highways, rear cross traffic alert became my best friend, especially when changing lanes.

For drivers who regularly tow or haul heavy loads, trailer sway control is an absolute game-changer. It monitors trailer behaviour and makes subtle braking adjustments to stabilise the setup if things become unsettled.

The Stealth includes hill start assist, a particularly valuable feature on inclines. It holds the brakes for a few seconds during the transition from pedal to pedal, preventing those awkward roll-backs.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Smart engineering

While not strictly digital, the five-link coil rear suspension deserves a mention. It is a more advanced alternative to traditional leaf springs and provides a smoother ride over rough surfaces. Navigating both potholed city streets and gravel backroads, the system does an admirable job of absorbing shocks and maintaining composure.

This is enhanced further by revised shock absorber calibration, ensuring quicker rebound and reduced bounce after encountering bumps. It is technology at work beneath the surface – the kind that is felt but not seen.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Stealth’s technology story continues with the intelligent key system, which allows for keyless entry and push-button start.

The seats are solid and supportive for long distances and passengers have ample space to stretch out. The Stealth offers a comfortable ride, with excellent road-holding.

*Pricing for the Nissan Navara Stealth starts at R695,200.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.