VW Tayron takes strategic place

Photo courtesy Volkswagen.

The new Volkswagen Tayron, launched in South Africa at the end of August, is an exceptional middle child, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volkswagen Tayron (pronounced “Tie-ron”) is a 5 or 7-seater sport utility vehicle that has strategically wedges itself between the Touareg and the Tiguan – the automotive equivalent of being the middle child with exceptional posture.

Engineered and assembled with typical Teutonic precision in Wolfsburg, Germany, the Tayron inherits some of its high-tech DNA from its elder sibling, the Touareg. Features like dazzling IQ. LIGHT HD matrix headlights and 10-chamber massage seats have been expertly adapted for the Tayron.

Measuring a stately 4.79 metres in length, the Tayron wears its SUV badge proudly. It is not shy about its curves either: sharply drawn lines run along its elongated silhouette, clearly drawn with a ruler and a sense of purpose. Up front, LED headlights and an illuminated Volkswagen badge offer a light signature so distinct, it practically signs autographs. At the rear, a full-length LED bar and another illuminated logo.

Step inside, and the story continues. The seven-seat cabin has high-quality materials, including ArtVelours Eco microfibre – which sounds like it should come with its own sustainability award – and, depending on the trim level, tasteful illuminated panels.

Volkswagen is launching the Tayron in three flavours: Base, Life, and R-Line. The 5-seater Base derivative offers plenty of tech wizardry including Eco LED headlights, Park Assist, a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist. And a 12.9-inch infotainment system ensures playlists sound as polished as alloys.

The Tayron Life takes things up a notch, throwing in a three-zone automatic air conditioner, nine airbags and 10-colour ambient lighting to match the mood, outfit, or planetary alignment. Digital instruments, App-Connect Wireless for Android, LED headlights with automatic main beam control, and yes – more illuminated logos – all come as standard.

All variants include an armada of driver assist systems: adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane keeping and lane change systems, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, Park Assist Plus, a rear-view camera, and a new Exit Warning System that politely, yet firmly, tells one not to open the door if traffic is approaching. Very thoughtful.

The R-Line is the top-tier derivative for those who prefer their SUVs with a bit more flair. The sports comfort seats come in luxurious Varenna leather, aluminium-look trim, and bumpers that say “I mean business”. Outside, it rides on 19-inch Coventry alloys and features LED Plus headlights with dynamic cornering light, 3D LED tail clusters and 30-colour ambient lighting. Because 29 colours simply would not do.

For those who enjoy the finer (and blacker) things in life, the Black Style package exclusive to the R-Line adds high-gloss black trim, sleek 20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, and dark chrome interior accents. Other packages include a Leather Package (as luxurious as it sounds), a Navigation Infotainment package for those who like knowing exactly where they are at all times, and the IQ Package, which bundles Travel Assist and Matrix Headlights into one intelligent upgrade.

Optional equipment includes IQ. LIGHT HD matrix headlights with interactive features so clever, they might greet the neighbours. It is all rounded off with a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system with a mighty 700W output, and ergoActive Plus seats with electrical adjustment, massage, and ventilation functions.

The Tayron will be offered with the 1.4 TSI 110kW engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. The engine develops maximum torque of 250 Nm available between 1500 and 3500 rpm.

*Retail Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)

Tayron 1.4 TSI 110kW Base DSG starts at R811,800

Tayron 1.4 TSI 110kW Life DSG starts at R853,800

Tayron 1.4 TSI 110kW R-Line DSG starts at R899,900

The Volkswagen Tayron comes standard with a 3 year/120 000 km warranty, 5 year / 90 000 km EasyDrive Service Plan including a 12-year anti corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000 km.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.