BMW M135 xDrive: a smooth flight on the road

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The BMW M135 xDrive boasts onboard technology that truly elevates this compact performance machine. During my time reviewing the M135 xDrive, I found myself less concerned with the stopwatch and more intrigued by its clever digital cockpit, connectivity features, and advanced driver assistance systems.

At the heart of the M135’s interior is the new BMW Curved Display, a high-resolution interface that merges a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10.7-inch central infotainment touchscreen. The layout is beautifully integrated, with a curved display that curves expectations as it wraps around the driver. It uses the BMW Operating System 9, the latest iteration of BMW’s digital ecosystem.

This system introduces QuickSelect, a new layout for tiles and menu organisation that mimics smartphone logic. Gone are the deeply nested menus. Instead, large, responsive icons offer rapid access to navigation, media, vehicle settings, and connected services.

The graphics are crisp, the animations fluid and, importantly, it is highly customisable. I was able to configure the instrument display to prioritise navigation, driver assistance data, and performance metrics.

Digital convenience in all corners

The M135 xDrive is a car built for the digitally connected driver. Android Auto comes as standard, and wireless integration is seamless. A wireless charging tray is cleverly integrated into the centre console, and an optional Harman Kardon surround sound system delivers rich, detailed audio that feels more like a studio than a car.

USB-C ports are scattered throughout the cabin, and BMW’s My BMW App allows remote access to vehicle status, remote locking/unlocking, navigation planning, and software updates over the air (OTA). This over-the-air capability ensures the car remains up-to-date long after delivery, future-proofing its infotainment and digital services.

Driver assistance creates calm in the chaos

Despite being the smallest M Performance car in the BMW line-up, the M135 does not cut corners on safety tech. The Driving Assistant package includes a suite of features designed to reduce stress and improve awareness in traffic. These include:

Lane Departure Warning with active steering correction

Front Collision Warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Speed Limit Info and Traffic Sign Recognition

Blind Spot Detection

Upgrading to Driving Assistant Professional adds adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, lane-keeping assist, and emergency lane guidance, bringing the M135 closer to semi-autonomous capability on highway traffic. The systems operate smoothly and transparently and contribute to an unexpectedly refined long-distance experience.

Parking with precision

In urban environments, the M135 shows off its tech prowess through a range of clever parking aids. Park Distance Control is standard, but the optional Parking Assistant Plus is worth the upgrade. It includes:

Reversing Assistant, which remembers the last 50 metres of forward travel and can automatically reverse along the same path

Surround View with Top View, Panorama View, and 3D Visualisation

Automated Parallel and Bay Parking

These systems are accurate, and the visual feedback on the infotainment screen provides confidence, even in the tightest city streets.

A future-focused cockpit

BMW has thoughtfully modernised the interior of the M135 xDrive. Physical buttons are reduced but not eliminated, and the touch-sensitive climate controls remain logically placed. Ambient lighting, with up to 12 selectable colours, adds a touch of theatre, and the digital dashboard’s responsiveness does not falter.

Driving the BMW M135 xDrive felt like I was in control of a smooth flight on the road. The seats are comfortable, especially for long distance driving. The road-holding is solid and adaptive for the never-ending potholes. The turbocharged powertrain and athletic build make these wheels a speed queen.

* Pricing for the BMW M135 xDrive depends on the configuration.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.