Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

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The legal assistant can answer questions and draft documents, with Cell C customers now able to subscribe for a nominal amount.

My AI Lawyer has added airtime billing as a new way for Cell C customers to pay for AI-based legal guidance, through a partnership with the mobile operator and ViaMedia.

South Africans on any mobile network can access My AI Lawyer directly through WhatsApp or the web platform. The Cell C arrangement adds a carrier-billed option, allowing customers to pay R5 a day from their airtime instead of using a bank card.

My AI Lawyer can provide plain-language guidance on matters including employment disputes, tenant rights, consumer issues, maintenance orders and family, civil and criminal law. The platform has been trained on South African law by local lawyers and is updated to reflect legal developments.

Users can send questions by text or voice note. The platform can draft agreements, contracts and legal letters, review uploaded documents and send material to a user’s email inbox. When a matter requires further assistance, it can refer the user to a qualified human legal adviser.

My AI Lawyer says that it is not a law firm and that using the platform does not create an attorney-client relationship. Human consultations are intended to provide guidance on specific matters rather than ongoing representation, litigation management or court appearances.

The R5-a-day Cell C option sits alongside plans sold directly through My AI Lawyer. The free plan provides AI chat at no cost for users wanting to try the platform. The R49 Go package provides 24 hours of expanded access, including voice, limited drafting, one contract review, email and one human-lawyer consultation. Monthly plans include the R69 Digi package and R99 Plus package, while the annual Pro subscription costs R890. Features and usage allowances differ between plans.

The service was originally developed by Legal Interact and Legal&Tax. In July 2024, Gadget reported that South Africans could ask four questions at no cost during the month and receive unlimited access on Mandela Day.

My AI Lawyer says the platform has assisted more than 30,000 users, answered nearly 150,000 legal questions and completed more than 9,000 AI legal advice sessions. These figures have not been independently verified.

The technology received international recognition when Legal Interact won the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year award for inclusion changemaker in the social impact category.

* Visit the My AI Lawyer website here or start a WhatsApp chat here.