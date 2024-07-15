Get free AI lawyer on Mandela Day

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On 18 July 2024, South Africans be able to unlock unlimited access to My AI Lawyer for the day, and ask unlimited questions,

For the month of July, South Africans will be able to access the country’s first artificial intelligence (AI) “lawyer” at no cost for their first four questions.

And, on Mandela Day, 18 July 2024, South Africans can unlock unlimited access to My AI Lawyer for the entire day, via WhatsApp.

The company behind the AI lawyer, Legal&Tax, says that, in an effort to ensure ongoing access, it is sharing its knowledge base and legal expertise through an information hub that includes hundreds of articles, videos and infographics, providing insights on a wide range of legal matters. The knowledge base can be cited at https://www.legalandtax.co.za/news-hub?view=category.

“For over 20 years, we have been driven by our unwavering commitment to ensure that every person in South Africa has access to legal advice and assistance,” says Benjy Porter, CEO of Legal&Tax. “By providing accessible legal support, we aim to bridge the gaps in access to justice and empower our community.

“Our experience is that many legal issues are resolved when advice and assistance are accessible. Where access to justice may be interpreted to mean costly litigation, access to advice can be the difference enabling you to protect what you love and fight for what matters.”

Legal&Tax highlights three main benefits of legal access:

Combating vulnerability: In a country plagued by gender-based violence and exploitation, accessible legal services can protect and empower vulnerable individuals.

In a country plagued by gender-based violence and exploitation, accessible legal services can protect and empower vulnerable individuals. Addressing urgent needs: Many South Africans have faced disputes recently, underscoring the need for accessible legal advice and support.

Many South Africans have faced disputes recently, underscoring the need for accessible legal advice and support. Empowerment through knowledge: Access to legal advice and assistance ensures individuals can resolve issues efficiently, reducing the need for formal case filings.

“This initiative is a step towards ensuring access to justice for all, powered by AI technology and backed by expert human legal advisors,” says Porter. “We’ve kept inclusivity at the heart of the process – My AI Lawyer operates on WhatsApp – where 94% of South Africa’s internet users communicate daily. That means you have a lawyer in your pocket accessible, anywhere, anytime.”

The AI lawyer isn’t all-powerful, though. When human assistance is required, My AI Lawyer hands the matter over to one of Legal&Tax’s qualified legal advisors. There are five reasons it has made its mark, according to Legal&Tax:

Trust and security: Deployed on Microsoft Azure, My AI Lawyer ensures world-class security and data protection.

Deployed on Microsoft Azure, My AI Lawyer ensures world-class security and data protection. Empowering clients: The service empowers clients by providing legal knowledge, handling sensitive questions with compassion, and facilitating transitions to human lawyers when necessary.

Accurate and up to date: It is constantly updated with South African law and precedent, providing accurate, reliable, and jargon-free advice.