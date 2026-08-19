Telkom ties voice to prepaid data

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

New packages target customers who split mobile use between calls, messaging and data.

Telkom has launched new prepaid voice bundles that combine calls with mobile data and, on selected packages, WhatsApp benefits. The bundles form part of the operator’s “Data talks” campaign, which places voice calling within broader data-led prepaid packages rather than treating calls as a separate, metered service.

Recent national survey data from Stats SA’s General Household Survey 2024 shows that mobile devices are now the primary way households access the internet, with 75.6% accessing the internet using mobile devices. Only 17.4% had fixed internet at home.

Mobile connectivity is part of daily life, from family updates and school co-ordination to job hunting, side hustles, safety and small business. Mobile connections far exceed the population as many people use more than one SIM or connection for different parts of their lives. In January 2025, South Africa had 124-million cellular mobile connections , equal to 193% of the population.

“The way people communicate has changed, and mobile products have to reflect that,” says Lunga Siyo, Telkom Consumer CEO. “Customers move between data, apps, messaging, video and voice throughout the day. We want to make that experience simpler, more predictable and better aligned with how South Africans already use their phones.”

Telkom says customers use their phones in different ways. Some rely heavily on WhatsApp and mobile data, while others depend on voice calls for work, family and safety. Many households include both smartphone and basic-handset users, while 2G customers continue to rely on voice calling.

Lunga Siyo, Telkom Consumer CEO. Photo supplied.

The new voice bundles combine voice allowances with mobile data, while selected packages also include WhatsApp access. The available bundles cater to different usage patterns, including customers who rely primarily on calls and those who use both voice and data-based services.

“For years, customers have had to think about voice and data as separate things,” says Siyo. “That creates friction, especially in prepaid, where people are managing spend carefully. We see an opportunity to make voice part of a broader data-led experience, so customers can focus on staying connected rather than constantly calculating what each call will cost.

“Connectivity has become part of how people work, look for income, support their families and run small businesses. That makes affordability important, but it also makes simplicity important. Customers want value they can understand and use without having complicated choices every time they recharge.

“Voice still has an important role in the market. The opportunity now is to place it where it makes sense for customers, inside a more integrated connectivity offer. This is part of Telkom’s broader commitment to value, relevance and a mobile experience built around real customer behaviour.”

According to Telkom, ICASA’s latest sector report shows why the bundle strategy makes sense. In 2025, prepaid mobile data revenue rose by 7.7%, while prepaid mobile voice revenue fell by 7.6% and prepaid messaging revenue dropped by 49.2%. The regulator links these changes to growing use of app-based services such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, as well as pressure on customers to cut spending on older services. Telkom aims to respond to this market change by building voice into a data-led prepaid offer.