The Tech Trap: SA SMEs must modernise

Photo courtesy Lenovo.

IT Infrastructure is they key both to survive and to scale, writes DEAN WOLSON, general manager of the Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group for Africa.

South African SMEs are at a critical digital intersection. The local technology sector is experiencing significant growth, with recent Gartner projections showing that global IT spending is expected to grow by 14.2% in 2026. This broader momentum is reflected locally too, as businesses continue to prioritise digital transformation and modernised infrastructure.

Within this boom, the SME sector is moving aggressively. According to Mordor Intelligence, SME spending within South Africa’s IT services market is expanding at a rapid 13.8% compound annual growth rate to 2030. But beneath this rush to digitise, driven by the need to integrate AI and secure business continuity, lies a risky balancing act.

This gap is becoming increasingly apparent. We see business owners overwhelmed by the promise of AI and edge computing, yet they are still running core operations on legacy hardware that is a single power surge or ransomware attack away from catastrophic failure. The conversation needs to shift from simply “buying tech” to making strategic, future-proof infrastructure investments.

For SME owners and IT leaders looking to grow their business, avoiding this tech trap requires evaluating several critical factors to ensure a secure and scalable IT infrastructure upgrade.

Recognising the Tipping Point

Before deciding what to buy, SMEs need to understand why the investment is necessary. What are the biggest signs that current IT infrastructure is holding the business back?

The clearest symptom is frequent downtime. In a country where businesses already have to navigate power constraints and connectivity hurdles, internal servers and storage should not be an additional point of failure. If an IT team spends more time “keeping the lights on”, patching old servers, fixing outages, or managing slow applications, rather than driving business innovation, the infrastructure is a bottleneck. Furthermore, if the business is unable to deploy new applications quickly or customers are experiencing slow digital interactions, it is time for an upgrade.

Balancing Upfront Costs with Long-Term ROI

In the current South African economic climate, managing cash flow is paramount. SMEs must carefully balance the upfront costs of new infrastructure against the long-term return on investment (ROI).

The mistake many businesses make is looking only at the initial sticker price. Instead, they should evaluate the total cost of ownership (TCO). Modern, energy-efficient servers might cost more upfront, but they consume significantly less power and require less cooling, a crucial factor given local electricity tariffs.

Additionally, the traditional capital expenditure model is no longer the only option. SMEs should consider consumption-based IT models, often referred to as Infrastructure-as-a-Service. These models allow businesses to bring data centre hardware on-premises but pay for it on a flexible, pay-as-you-go basis, preserving precious capital while delivering predictable monthly operational expenses.

Navigating the Cloud Conundrum: On-Site, Cloud, or Hybrid?

One of the most pressing questions for SMEs is where their data and applications should live. Should they choose on-site systems, migrate entirely to the public cloud, or adopt a hybrid approach?

While the public cloud offers excellent agility, it is not a silver bullet. For South African SMEs, a hybrid cloud approach, combining on-premises infrastructure with public cloud resources, often proves to be the most practical route. A hybrid strategy allows businesses to keep sensitive or mission-critical data on-site to support compliance with regulations such as the Protection of Personal Information Act, or POPIA, while using the public cloud for less sensitive workloads, data backups, or sudden spikes in computing demand. It offers the best of both worlds: control and flexibility.

Making Cybersecurity a Foundational Pillar

With cybercriminals increasingly targeting mid-sized businesses that lack enterprise-level security budgets, cybersecurity cannot be an afterthought when upgrading infrastructure. It must be built into the foundation.

SMEs should look for hardware that features “security by design”, meaning protection is embedded deeply at the firmware and hardware level to prevent unauthorised access before the operating system even boots. Essential features for any upgrade should include automated, immutable data backups that cannot be altered or deleted by ransomware, robust encryption protocols, and zero-trust architecture principles. Upgrading infrastructure is the ideal time to close the vulnerabilities that legacy systems naturally develop over time.

Ensuring Scalability for the Journey Ahead

Finally, an IT investment today must accommodate the business that SMEs plan to become in three to five years.

SMEs should avoid the trap of over-provisioning, or buying significantly more capacity than the business needs today “just in case”. Instead, they should invest in modular, software-defined infrastructure that allows them to start small and seamlessly add computing power or storage nodes as the business expands, without requiring a complete system overhaul.

For SMEs, the priority should be to work with technology partners that can help assess current infrastructure, identify risk areas and design scalable solutions that support both today’s operations and future AI workloads. By moving away from a break-fix mentality and adopting a strategic view that encompasses hybrid flexibility, embedded cybersecurity, and smart consumption models, businesses can escape the tech trap and transform their IT from a cost centre into a powerful driver for long-term growth.