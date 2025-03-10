MWC 2025: Honor AI wows King of Spain

Photo supplied

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona saw the technology brand winning accolades for its Alpha Plan and more than 50 media awards for its products.

Global technology brand Honor wowed Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona last week with the unveiling of a new corporate strategy called the Honor Alpha Plan.

Designed to transform Honor from a smartphone maker to a leading global AI device ecosystem company, the Alpha Plan marked a pivotal moment in Honor’s journey to addressing challenges of the future.

During MWC 2025, Honor’s AI innovations caught the attention of King Felipe VI of Spain, who showed great interest in its AI Deepfake Detection technology while on a tour of the Honor MWC booth with Spain’s Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morán. He was particularly interested in its ability to combat online identity scams fueled by AI filters, which have become a pressing issue in Spain.

He praised Honor’s research and development efforts in fake detection, noting its potential to protect users against these threats.

The King was impressed by Honor’s AI Agent, the world’s first personal mobile AI agent with a graphical user interface (GUI), which can seamlessly interact with third-party applications. A demo showcasing the AI Agent’s ability to book a restaurant using voice commands seemed particularly surprising to the King.

The Capability highlights the potential for broader integration and collaboration, aligning with Honor’s vision of creating an open and inclusive AI ecosystem.

Honor CEO James Li emphasised the importance of embracing the AI revolution, calling for industry collaboration “to create an open and value-sharing ecosystem that maximises human potential”. As testament to its commitment, Honor announced a US$10-billion investment plan and pledged to provide seven years of Android OS and security updates for its Honor Magic series, starting in the EU market.

The Honor Alpha Plan received positive feedback from various media outlets. Reuters highlighted the strategy to expand beyond smartphones into AI-powered PCs, tablets, and wearables, while Bloomberg emphasised Honor’s ambition to compete in the global AI race by evolving into an AI device ecosystem company.

Honor’s innovations have received widespread recognition, winning over 50 media awards at MWC 2025 for its AI innovations and excellent products. TechRadar named the Honor Watch 5 Ultra the Best Smartwatch of MWC 2025, for its rare combination of affordability, system-agnostic compatibility, and impressive battery life. It also named the Honor Earbuds Open as the Best Earbuds at the show, for their exceptional audio quality, richer bass than most competitors, active noise cancellation, AI live translation, and a slim, portable design.