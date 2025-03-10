MWC 2025: AI in Africa must have own shape

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

It is not only about policy, but about making sure AI serves the needs of African societies, event organisers tell ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The loudest noise at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this week was reserved not for new products, but for debates around who gets to set the agenda for the future. With AI at the heart of the debate, and technologies like 5G-advanced and quantum computing vying for attention, the focus was almost entirely on the roles played by Europe, China and the USA in regulating and rolling out new technology.

The African continent was well represented at MWC, but the question for these delegates wasn’t about participation in the geopolitics of AI; it was about whether the continent can shape its own AI future.

Angela Wamola, head of Sub-Saharan Africa at the GSMA, organisers of MWC, told Business Times during the event that she saw three fundamental pillars underpinning AI’s successful deployment on the continent: ethical frameworks, infrastructure readiness, and human capital development.

“AI must be built with principles like privacy by design, fairness, and bias mitigation,” she argued. Without these safeguards, AI risks entrenching inequalities rather than solving them.

“We need robust cloud and edge computing capabilities, as well as dependable energy systems,” said Wamola. “Without these, AI will remain the domain of a few instead of driving widespread transformation.”

And then, there’s human capital. AI may be driven by algorithms, but it is ultimately shaped by the people designing and deploying it.

“Investing in talent is non-negotiable,” she said. “We need to develop AI skills locally, protect intellectual property, and foster innovation that’s tailored to Africa’s needs.”

The kind of AI ecosystems showcased at MWC could be the key to solving Africa’s most pressing challenges, such as healthcare access, food security, financial inclusion, and energy distribution. But success will depend on how effectively African nations navigate the delicate balance between regulation and innovation.

It’s not a theoretical question either. Countries like Kenya and Nigeria are at the forefront of AI adoption, particularly in agriculture.

“Nearly half of AI applications in these nations are focused on agriculture, which reflects the sector’s importance to GDP and employment. Precision agriculture and AI-driven advisory services are empowering farmers with data-driven insights, while AI-enabled digital financial services are improving access to credit and insurance for smallholder farmers.

“Companies like Apollo Agriculture in Kenya and ColdHubs in Nigeria are leveraging AI to streamline supply chains, reduce waste, and enhance market transparency.

“In the energy sector, AI is addressing infrastructure gaps, particularly in Nigeria, where off-grid solutions are gaining traction. Meanwhile, cross-sector initiatives like Viamo are promoting digital inclusion, ensuring marginalised communities benefit from AI advancements.”

While AI’s potential is vast, Wamola cautioned against overestimating its readiness. “The AI landscape across Africa is uneven. We still face a shortage of skilled professionals and significant data privacy concerns.”

Regulation, too, remains a sticking point. While countries like Mauritius, Egypt, Rwanda, and Senegal have published national AI strategies, the continent’s biggest economies – Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa – are still formalising policies. This regulatory uncertainty creates an environment where AI innovation risks outpacing governance.

“There’s an urgent need for clear ownership and accountability mechanisms in AI strategy implementation.”

But it’s not only about policy – it’s about making sure AI serves the needs of African societies.

“Our AI policies must reflect African cultural values and prioritise inclusivity. No one entity can do this alone. It requires a multi-stakeholder approach.”

AI’s economic potential is staggering. The United Nations projects that AI could contribute up to $1.5-trillion to the region’s economy by 2030. But that will require investment not only in AI itself, but in the foundational elements that enable its growth.

“The future of AI in Africa is bright,” said Wamola. “But it’s up to us to shape it in a way that benefits everyone.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.