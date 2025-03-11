MWC 2025: Tecno gaming PC steals show

Tecno Mega Mini Gaming G1. Photo supplied.

The Tecno Mega Mini Gaming G1, the world’s smallest water-cooled gaming PC with a discrete graphics card, has been named Best Connected Consumer Device at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The recognition comes from the Global Mobile (GloMo) Awards, which highlight innovation in mobile and connected technology at MWC.

Powered by an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, the PC delivers exceptional performance in a portable form. Despite the PC’s compact size, it boasts powerful cooling capabilities, with a dual-fan system and a 6888 mm² pure copper heatsink, ensuring optimal performance during high-intensity gaming.

The Mega Mini Gaming G1 features 15 diverse ports for connectivity, including Thunderbolt 4 support, offering fast data transfer and multi-display capabilities.

Alongside the mini PC, Tecno showcased its AI-powered ecosystem under the theme Create the AI Future, featuring smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart wearables, and advancements in imaging and materials technology.

Tecno highlighted the integration of Tecno AI across its interconnected ecosystem. The newly upgraded lineup featured at MWC 2025 includes the Camon 40 Series flagship imaging smartphone, AI Glasses, Megabook S14, K15S, and T14 Air laptops, Megapad 11, Tecno Watch GT 1, and Tecno True 2 earbuds.

Development and availability

Tecno launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in September 2024, receiving support from tech enthusiasts and gaming fans, surpassing 400% of its funding goal. The PC debuted at MWC 2024 and was exhibited at IFA 2024, where it was recognised with Best of MWC and IFA award, including the 2024 Global Product Technology Innovation Awards Gold at IFA 2024.

The product is currently available online in the European market, including retailers such as Carrefour and MediaMarkt in Spain, and ElectroDepot and Amazon in France. This year, the G1 will be expanding to more markets across Europe.