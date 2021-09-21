MultiChoice becomes an ISP

In what it says is a bid to get more South African homes connected, MultiChoice has launched DStv Internet to provide internet access to those who do not have access to fibre services.

The move further distances the company from business dependence on its decoder, and marks the next step in what the company calls “MultiChoice’s ongoing evolution from a traditional video entertainment business”.

MultiChoice presently delivers its entertainment services to more than 20-million households across 50 countries in Africa, with the majority connected via satellite dishes and decoders to DStv and GOtv. Its Showmax streaming service has provided an effective challenge to the streaming giants who have entered the continent, such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Now, it is becoming an Internet Service Provider, with the support of MTN.

DStv Internet is a fixed wireless access service, which means that customers can get connected to the Internet with a SIM card and Wi-Fi router, similar to the Rain offering and fixed-mobile options from Telkom. It is geared to those who do not have fibre in their residential area but want to access the Internet regularly, at high speed, from a variety of devices in their homes.

Customers can choose from three data packages: 25GB, 110GB, and 220GB. DStv customers can choose from bundled offerings that include data options with their DStv subscription package, making it easier to stream content on any Internet-connected device.

“Customer experience is at the forefront of MultiChoice’s continued product innovation,” says MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi. “DStv Internet provides South Africans with connectivity for all their household internet requirements, giving them more convenience and choice.”

The DStv Internet offering also includes a new premium service called DStv Trusted Home, a network security and Wi-Fi management solution developed jointly by MultiChoice’s digital platform security subsidiary, Irdeto, and Minim, a creator of intelligent networking products.

Only available for use with DStv Internet routers, DStv Trusted Home comes with an iOS and Android app, and protects home networks from online security threats and malicious attacks, while keeping children safer online with the aid of parental control features.

One of two router models, the ZTE 286C and ZTE 286 R, is included in each bundle and contract offering.

Shane McCarthy, COO of video entertainment at Irdeto, says great speed on its own is no longer enough.

“In a time when people spend more time online than ever before, Wi-Fi management and security of their home network and parental controls around children’s behaviour online have become increasingly important services for operators to provide.”

As part of the launch of DStv Internet, the first 20,000 customers will receive a free 12-month subscription to the DStv Trusted Home app. After 12 months, customers have the choice to opt-out or add a monthly charge of R30 to their DStv Internet bill.

MTN is MultiChoice’s network partner.

The pricing follows the table below:

Packages SIM-only 24-month contract with router 25GB anytime data R199 R229 (with ZTE 286R router) 110GB anytime data R479 R499 (with ZTE 286C router) 220GB anytime data R779 R799 (with ZTE 286C router)

All plans come with an equal amount of night time data i.e. the 25GB plan comes with an additional 25GB that can be used between midnight and 06:00.

For more information or to purchase DStv Internet, visit dstvinternet.multichoice.com or DStv walk-in centres across South Africa.