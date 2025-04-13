When a phone sees like you do

Photo supplied.

The new Honor Magic7 Pro’s AI Camera seems to have a point of view for how Mzansi lives, loves and remembers.

New smartphones are turning heads not for what they do, but for what they know.

Imagine a camera that doesn’t wait for your finger to tap, but instead captures a memorable moment almost before it happens. That blink-and-you’ll-miss-it smile? Caught. The mid-air backflip? Framed. That’s not science fiction; it’s AI-infused photography.

At the heart of the new Honor Magic7 Pro is a predictive camera system that senses motion and instinctively knows when to shoot. It’s less “point and click” and more “point and whoa.” Think of it as a sixth sense built into your phone, turning anyone into a split-second storyteller.

As smartphone fatigue grows, South Africans will be looking for smarter tech that works for our unique lifestyle. That’s where AI makes all the difference.

If you’ve heard about the new Honor Magic7 Pro but don’t know what all the fuss is about, here are four surprising things it can do that your current phone probably can’t:

Predicts the ideal photo moment – The camera senses motion and catches the magic before you tap. Zooms without the blur – got a seat at the back of the venue? With 200MP and 100x AI Super Zoom, it’s like front row, every time. Battery that keeps going – long battery life + fast charging = no more charger panic at penalty shootouts and plot twists. Protects like it was built for KZN storms – IP68/IP69 durability for real-life Mzansi weather. This phone is built like a marathoner with the hustle of a sprinter. Long battery life pairs with lightning-fast charging, meaning you can live stream a three-hour concert, snap a hundred photos, and still have juice left for that late-night Uber ride.

The most quietly impressive feature is how well this device knows you. With adaptive technology that learns from your daily habits, the experience becomes more intuitive by the hour. Notifications at the right time, brightness that adjusts to your vibe, and shortcuts you didn’t know you needed: it’s a phone that understands.

According to GSMA 2024, 88% of South Africans say the camera is the feature they use most on their phones, making the launch of the Honor Magic7 Pro not only a nice-to-have, but also a must-have.

In a saturated market of devices all claiming to be smarter, this one is something more: it is aware.