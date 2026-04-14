Pi says bye to monthly data expiry

Photo courtesy PI app.

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MTN’s “disruptive” new digital network service offers mobile bundles that can last up to one year.

Pi, a recently launched digital network operator (DNO), offers mobile data bundles that can roll over for up to 12 months. The standalone South African service, which runs on MTN’s network, launched last month (30 March 2026). The market is watching closely to gauge the impact of the new “disruptive” DNO.

The platform enables customers to manage both mobile and home connectivity through a single interface. Mobile data starts at 5GB for R99 per month. Larger options include 10GB, 20GB, 40GB, and up to 80GB at R399. Customers can add minutes and SMS or top up with once-off data.

For home connectivity, Pi offers data ranging from 200GB up to 1TB at 5G speeds. Pi offers Mobility Bundles starting at R69, allowing customers to use home connectivity beyond a fixed location. Customers can top up data through the app.

“Pi combines the agility of a digital-first service with the scale and reliability of MTN’s network,” says Ernst Fonternel, MTN SA chief consumer officer for postpaid and home. “It allows customers to enjoy a simple, flexible connectivity experience while benefiting from the coverage and performance of one of the country’s most trusted networks.

Plans and self-service

Pi is positioned as an alternative to traditional mobile and home services, addressing common constraints such as fixed contracts, limited plan flexibility, and in-person service requirements.

Customers can customise plans by selecting data allowances and adding minutes or SMS as needed. Plans can be adjusted at any time, with options to upgrade, downgrade, or cancel through the app or web platform. Users can keep an existing number or register a new one, with activation available via eSIM or a physical SIM.

The service supports multiple lines under a single account, with incremental discounts applied from the second line onwards, reaching up to 20% for additional connections.

The Pi app provides a single platform for managing connectivity. Users can track balances, manage multiple lines, and view transaction history. The service supports international eSIM data roaming. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery.

Pi plans

Mobile data Monthly price 5GB anytime data R99 10GB anytime data R149 20GB anytime data R199 40GB anytime data R299 80GB anytime data R399

Mobile minutes and SMS Monthly price 500 minutes and SMS R79 1000 minutes and SMS R129 2500 minutes and SMS R199

Pi home plans Speeds Monthly price Pi home 200GB Up to 25Mbps R399 Pi home 500GB Up to 50Mbps R499 Pi home 1TB Best effort speeds R699

Pi Devices

Pi offers devices from brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. Models include the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, and Huawei H155-386 5G router, offered as once-off purchases.

Launch promotions

Pi is offering a range of promotions at launch, including:

R1 Mobile Promotion: Customers can get 5GB, 10GB or 20GB mobile plans for just R1 per month for the first three months.

Home Internet Value: Customers can enjoy high-speed 5G home connectivity across 200GB, 500GB, and 1TB options.

Router Deals: Selected 5G routers are available at promotional prices, including the ZTE G5TS 5G Router from R499 and Huawei 5G CPE from R999.