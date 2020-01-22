Featured
MTN launches TikTok bundles
After challenging TikTok users to propose bundle pricing, MTN CEO Godfrey Motsa unveils attractive packages for prepaid users on the video sharing network
Following a promise made by MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa on TikTok last year, MTN has launched customised TikTok data bundles for prepaid customers.
The bundles start at R5 for a 100MB daily bundle, which works out at half a cent per Megabyte. A weekly bundle of 500MB for R20 works out at 0,4 cents per megabyte – one of the cheapest data rates yet seen in South Africa. However, the data can be used up fairly quickly, due to the file size of TikTok videos.
Motsa made the promise during a TikTok interview conducted with World Wide Worx managing director and Gadget editor-in-chief Arthur Goldstuck, and streamed on TikTok at the end of October. He also challenged TikTok users to propose the ideal pricing they would be willing to pay for bundles. The video received more than 15,000 views.
TikTok is a short-form video sharing app which, according to DataReportal, has surpassed 1.5 billion downloads and 500 million active users worldwide. World Wide Worx estimates that it has more than 5-million users in South Africa, based on the fact that the most popular South African TikTok account has more than 2-million followers, while several accounts appealing to different market segments have well over 1,5-million followers. Videos using the hashtag #tiktoksouthafrica already have more than 400 million views.
“We have heard our customers and hope that the launch of these bundles will enable them to make the most of what is arguably the fastest growing social platform amongst the youth,” says Jacqui ‘O Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Executive, MTN SA. “We are committed to providing products and solutions that resonate with our customers, and the introduction of our TikTok bundles is another such offering.”
The pricing for MTN TikTok bundles is as follows:
|Bundle Size
|Validity Period
|Pricing
|100MB
|Daily
|R5
|500MB
|Weekly
|R20
|1GB
|Monthly
|R50
Users can access the bundles by dialing *136*2# on their smartphones.
The TikTok app is available on iOS and Android stores. According to mobile market research house Sensor Tower, TikTok is by far one of the world’s most downloaded apps in recent years, having surpassed both the one billion and 1.5 billion downloads mark on the App Store and Google Play, respectively, in 2019.
When Bots sell better
For the past 18 months, artificial intelligence has helped a bot sell insurance in South Africa. Now it is getting even smarter, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Meet Rose. She wants to sell you insurance. But you can’t shout at Rose if you find her annoying. Well, you can, but she won’t care.
Because Rose is a software robot, better known as a bot. She is here to automate the process of selling insurance, but in a way that will make your life easier and more efficient, rather than have you tearing your hair out.
If you’ve ever dealt with the bots used by mainstream financial services organisations, you’ll know that they are close to useless. Typically, they match keywords in your query to keywords in their database, and suggest where you can get more information online or by speaking to a human call centre representative.
These bots prove that automation is not the same thing as artificial intelligence (AI).
This user-unfriendliness may be the bane of customers’ lives, but it is a boon for new players entering what is now known as “fintech” – financial technology. It means they can reinvent services without having to maintain legacy systems, can overlay a true customer orientation on these services, and can run rings around the big players.
Enter Rose. She works for Naked Insurance, which describes itself as “South Africa’s first AI-native insurance provider offering comprehensive cover for cars, homes and contents.”
Naked says that, because its fully automated systems are free from legacy technology and infrastructure, it can give customers unprecedented control over their insurance experience – and significant premium savings.
Naked began using a bot to sell car insurance less than two years ago, and has now graduated to home insurance. Buildings can be insured for up to R10-million, and contents up to R2.5-million – with Rose generating a quote in 90 seconds. Naked promises she can sign up a customer for home and contents insurance “in under three minutes – completely online and with no need for a phone call”. Even better, they can also claim from, manage, change and cancel their policies from the app.
“Over the last 18 months, the success of car insurance has been really good,” says Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance. “We are really grateful that it’s done so well, especially the word of mouth: it has just been amazing.”
While Naked Insurance sounds brilliant in theory, some clients are hesitant to make use of a new type of insurance, especially when considering that traditional insurance platforms have vast portfolios for covering their clients. For this reason, Naked is expanding its insurance portfolio beyond just car insurance.
“A lot of people have said that they’re reluctant to switch just their car insurance without their buildings or home insurance as well,” says North. “So pulling all of that together under one umbrella is something that a lot of people look for.”
Naked Insurance launched its original platform in April 2018, and is now fine-tuning interactions between client and technology, and expanding its insurance portfolio.
“I’m quite fascinated by the ability to use customer interaction data as an input into the AI in allowing it to estimate what the client needs,” says North. “For example, the client answers a couple of questions, and it takes about 90 seconds to do the home insurance quote. It estimates based on credit score and the area people live in, but also things like what car they drive, how much the value of their house should be or the value of contents cover that they need.
“We’re not an advice service. We put the final responsibility on our clients to decide how much cover they buy. It is really interesting that the AI can dynamically look at two people, who look fairly similar in profile, and recommend to the one person to buy R500,000 cover and to the other one that they should buy R700,000 cover.
“This addresses something that’s been a big issue in the industry in the past. Other insurance companies only wait until a claim happens, and then they start doing the investigations and then say you were only worth 70% so we are only going to pay 70% of the claim. We bring the majority of that investigation to the beginning, and we are helping people pick the right amount of coverage. We do that predominantly using the AI to pick up from your profile, which we think is quite a game changer.”
In short, customers become their own insurance inspectors, thanks to the versatility of the app.
“On the app, you take pictures of your most valuable items, and then the AI estimates whether those items are sufficiently insured. For example, a client can enjoy electronic items insurance for R20,000, but this looks like an iPhone X, which actually should be R24,000, so you need to increase your cover. So we dynamically get back to you. Building that technology was a big focus over the last two years.”
A big question around such a revolutionary approach to insurance is why other financial service providers do similar things so badly. The answer, says North, is not just about the technology in use, but about the psychology of customer interaction.
“There is an emotionality and link to the brand of something fresh and something new in everything about the way we do business, the way in which we write contracts, and the way in which we communicate with our customers. We are strongly focused on making it clear we’re not an old school business.
“On a technical level, it is because, in the case of such companies, it’s clear that the bot is a secondary way of interacting with the client. The primary system design was done assuming that a broker or a call centre agent speaks to you. To transform those systems into this digital process, and to do it in a way that that still meets all the system criteria for the old version of doing things, makes it very difficult.
“So, for example, it’s extremely difficult, although not impossible, for them to build something with dynamic question sets. The primary system on which they sell insurance was designed 20 years ago, with thinking that you always sell insurance through a broker or through a call centre agent.”
In other words, traditional insurance is still stuck in the 20th century, when the idea of a software bot was still science fiction. In 2020, science fiction is our reality – at least, if we deal with companies that have embraced the digital revolution.
- Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee
‘Like’ at your own risk
That video or picture you “liked” on social media of a cute dog, your favourite team or political candidate can actually be altered in a cyberattack to something completely different, detrimental and potentially criminal, according to cybersecurity researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU).
The researchers looked at seven online platforms and identified similar serious weaknesses in the management of the posting systems of Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Twitter does not permit changes to posts and, normally, Facebook and LinkedIn indicate a post has been edited. But this new attack overrides that.
“Imagine watching and ‘liking’ a cute kitty video in your Facebook feed and a day later a friend calls to find out why you ‘liked’ a video of an ISIS execution,” says Dr. Rami Puzis, a researcher in the BGU Department of Software and Information Systems Engineering.
“You log back on and find that indeed there’s a ‘like’ there. The repercussions from indicating support by liking something you would never do (Biden vs. Trump, Yankees vs. Red Sox, ISIS vs. USA) from employers, friends, family, or government enforcement unaware of this social media scam can wreak havoc in just minutes.”
In this new study, published on arXiv.org, the researchers explain how they penetrated individual profiles and groups in several experiments and how the Online Social Network (OSN) attack, dubbed “Chameleon,” can be executed. The attack involves maliciously changing the way content is displayed publicly without any indication whatsoever that it was changed until you log back on and see. The post still retains the same likes and comments.
Click here for Facebook demo. The picture and video of the candidate change every time you click on it or refresh the page within 30 to 60 seconds.
“Adversaries can misuse Chameleon posts to launch multiple types of social network scams,” says Dr. Puzis. “First and foremost, social network Chameleons can be used for shaming or incrimination, as well as to facilitate the creation and management of fake profiles in social networks.”
“They can also be used to evade censorship and monitoring, in which a disguised post reveals its true self after being approved by a moderator. Chameleon posts can also be used to unfairly collect social capital (posts, likes, links, etc.) by first disguising itself as popular content and then revealing its true self and retaining the collected interactions.”
Facebook and LinkedIn partially mitigate the problem of modifications made to posts after their publication by displaying an indication that a post was edited. Other OSNs, such as Twitter or Instagram, do not allow published posts to be edited. Nevertheless, the major OSNs (Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn) allow publishing redirect links, and they support link preview updates. This allows for changing the way a post is displayed without any indication that the target content of the URLs has been changed.
In Chameleon, first, the attacker collects information about the victim, an individual. The attacker creates Chameleon posts or profiles that contain the redirect links and attracts the victim’s attention to the Chameleon posts and profiles, in a manner similar to phishing attacks. The Chameleon content builds trust within the OSN, collects social capital and interacts
with the victims. This phase is very important for the success of targeted and untargeted Chameleon attacks. It is similar to a general cloaking attack on the Web, but the trust of users in the OSN lowers the attack barrier.
BGU researchers have notified LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook about the identified misuse. Facebook and Twitter run open bug-bounty programs, which often pay significant sums for disclosing vulnerabilities with the purpose of bettering their systems and eliminating system bugs and malfunctions. LinkedIn has a closed team of white-hat hackers, but also accepts reports from outsiders without paying bounties.
Despite this significant issue, with wide-ranging consequences in a well-targeted attack, the responses from all three social networks are concerning, as far as protecting billions of platform users worldwide.
“Facebook responded that the reported issue ‘appears to describe a phishing attack against Facebook users and infrastructure’ and that ‘such issues do not qualify under our bug bounty program.’
Twitter acknowledged the problem and stated in an email, “This behavior has been reported to us previously. While it may not be ideal, at this time, we do not believe this poses more of a risk than the ability to tweet a URL of any kind since the content of any web page may also change without warning.” Twitter relies on URL blacklisting implemented within their URL shortener to identify potentially harmful links and “warn users if they are navigating to a known malicious URL.”
The LinkedIn support team were willing to investigate this issue. After receiving further requested details they started their investigation on Dec 14, 2019. “We are waiting for updates any day now,” Dr. Puzis says.
To mitigate these issues, the BGU team recommends practitioners and researchers immediately identify potential Chameleon profiles throughout the OSNs, as well as develop and incorporate redirect reputation mechanisms into machine learning methods for identifying social network misuse. They should also include the Chameleon attack in security awareness programs alongside phishing scams and related scams.
“On social media today, people make judgments in seconds, so this is an issue that requires solving, especially before the upcoming U.S. election,” says Dr. Puzis.
The BGU researchers will present the Chameleon attack paper at The Web Conference in Taipei, Taiwan on April 20-24.
Note: The Facebook demo will stop working when Facebook fixes the problem or, more likely, when the account that operates the demo is locked. In that case, a new demo will be provided.
The BGU researchers from the Department of Software and Information Systems Engineering who also participated in this study are: Aviad Elyashar, Sagi Uziel and Abigail Paradise.