ManageEngine puts Zia Agents to work

New AI tools from Zoho automate IT operations and security tasks with built-in governance and data controls.

Zia Agents, Zoho Corporation’s AI-powered autonomous agents for enterprise IT management, are now available across ManageEngine’s digital enterprise management suite . ManageEngine, a division of Zoho, says the agents can orchestrate and execute tasks without human intervention.

Zia Agents build on Zoho’s existing Zia AI platform, which powers AI capabilities across the company’s software portfolio.

“The rollout of Zia Agents follows the increasing need for AI-driven and integrated IT operations felt by South African organisations and is aimed at addressing the growing complexity of hybrid environments, strengthening cybersecurity resilience, and improving operational efficiency,” says the company. “This momentum has positioned South Africa as a strategic growth market for ManageEngine, which has recorded a 20% year-on-year growth in new customers, serving over 6,000 customers in the country to date.”

Rajesh Ganesan, ManageEngine CEO, says: “The frontier models are great for all-purpose use but are not often efficient for specific areas like enterprise IT. We take great care in building AI technology that is not only purpose-built but also provides value in terms of cost and long-term use. We are excited to bring autonomous AI capabilities to our offerings and provide a reliable platform for our customers to achieve efficient outcomes.”

The company provides the following key highlights of ManageEngine’s autonomous AI capabilities:

Prebuilt agents are deployed in a single click, while Zia Agent Studio enables customers to build and configure custom agents using natural language. Agents are fully customisable, with organisations retaining control over configuration, tools, and knowledge bases.

Multi-agent orchestration allows a master agent to coordinate specialised subagents, ensuring complex workflows are executed seamlessly across IT and business systems.

Customer data is not used to train AI models. Administrators can define strict behavioural guardrails, while built-in observability provides a full audit trail of agent activity.

ManageEngine supports the standard Model Context Protocol, enabling interoperability with third-party large language models and agentic platforms.

Enterprise IT management with Zia Agents

With the launch of Zia Agents, the focus shifts from AI-enabled assistance to autonomous execution across IT service management, full-stack observability, endpoint management, and security operations. The agents are built on the same Zia agentic platform shared across the ManageEngine suite. This, says the company, makes it easy to enable native cross-product intelligence without custom integration overhead.

In IT service management environments , organisations can deploy prebuilt agents such as L1 service desk specialists, PIR generators, and knowledge base article creators, or configure custom agents for functions spanning HR, IT, and business workflows. These agents operate within defined governance guardrails, drawing on contextual knowledge to execute tasks from end to end and co-ordinate through a master agent where required.

Across IT operations and security , Zia Agents adds an execution layer on top of existing visibility tools. It can support faster incident diagnosis, root cause identification, and automated remediation while enabling security teams to correlate alerts, investigate anomalies, and reduce false positives through cross-domain intelligence. Endpoint-focused agents supports compliance management, device diagnostics, and patch troubleshooting, with automated analysis designed to reduce manual intervention and improve response times.

Data privacy and governance

As organisations accelerate adoption of AI-driven tools, data privacy and regulatory compliance remain central considerations for South African enterprises, as a result of the Protection of Personal Information Act setting clear requirements for data handling and processing.

ManageEngine’s AI development approach is based on established privacy principles and full-stack control across the platform. The model aims to keep customer data within governed environments and gives organisations a way to adopt autonomous agent capabilities while retaining oversight, auditability, and compliance alignment.