AI drone detects potato disease

Moyo worked with the Dell AI Factory and Nvidia to develop a drone that uses AI to detect crop disease with almost 100% accuracy.

An autonomous drone that uses AI to detect potato leaf disease has been developed by digital consultancy Moyo, using the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia and Precision AI-ready workstations.

The AI Factory integrates Dell’s compute, storage, networking, workstations, and laptops, with Nvidia’s advanced AI infrastructure and Nvidia Enterprise AI software, underpinned by Nvidia’s high-speed Spectrum-X Ethernet networking fabric.

Why It Matters

There is a tremendous opportunity for AI to help solve some of our planet’s biggest challenges. Using AI to enhance agricultural surveillance allows for timely interventions, reducing losses and improving yield quality.

The drone developed by Moyo employs a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) system, combining high-resolution image capture with AI-based leaf pattern analysis. The neural network is trained to identify early disease signs, such as fungal infections, greatly enhancing the precision and depth of disease detection.

Moyo works with customers to build AI solutions and strategies that assist them in driving actionable and measurable business outcomes.

Moyo Taps into the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA to transform data into insights and outcomes

The Dell AI Factory allowed Moyo to run GenAI testing and quickly turn applications into real world solutions. By driving model training as an efficient Nvidia AI Workbench project, a final accuracy rate of 99.52% was achieved in two weeks.

The Dell Precision workstations are also equipped with high-end Intel Xeon processors, super-speed memory, and Nvidia RTX professional graphics. The Dell Precision Optimizer software tunes these components to deliver optimal performance for the applications used in crop monitoring. This setup allows large datasets to be processed, combined with managing complex algorithms running in the backend. This data processing and algorithm output is essential for analysing crop health and growth patterns.

“For companies using AI, having a reliable partner and high-performance technology is crucial,” says Moyo director Philip Heydenrych. “Dell Technologies has been a leading player in the AI space, offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of solutions designed specifically for AI workloads. This expertise was crucial in creating the drone AI model and will continue to beas we create other AI-driven solutions that can support South Africa’s agriculture sector.”

Chris Buchanan, client solutions director of Dell Technologies South Africa, says: “By leveraging the potential of AI and cutting-edge technologies, we are collaborating with our customers to foster innovation and drive positive impact for business, people and the planet. With Dell AI Factory with Nvidia, Moyo now have their own sandbox environment for GenAI experiments and Proof of Concept projects and can quickly turn applications into real world solutions.”