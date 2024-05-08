Huawei Fit 3 blends fashion with function

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The smartwatch enhances health tracking for a new era of trendy, techie timepieces, even tracking Padel and eSports activity.

The Huawei Fit 3 has joined the stylish Watch Fit Series with enhancements in design, materials, and user interaction.

According to the Huawei Consumer Business Group, the series reflecting a “Fashion Squared” concept, as a cornerstone of a Fashion Forward initiative. As such, the Fit 3 combines aesthetic appeal with practical functionality in a refreshed square design.

This model revitalises the classic square look, making it more youthful and dynamic while introducing significant updates to enhance user experience. These include an improved StayFit App, the latest TruSleep 4.0 and TruSeen 5.5 for advanced health tracking, and the addition of five new sports modes. These include the very latest fitness tracking modes, namely Padel and eSports, along with smart sports suggestions to enrich every aspect of health and fitness monitoring.

Huawei provided the following information on the Fit 3:

The Huawei Fit 3 introduces a versatile new design, transitioning from a rectangular to a more stylish square watch face with rounded, angular edges and a sun-brushed, colourful crown encapsulated in a minimalist aluminium alloy body for a sleek, high-end feel. Weighing only 26g and just 9.9mm thick, it stands as Huawei’s thinnest and lightest square smartwatch.

It features interchangeable straps in a variety of skin-friendly materials all easily swappable with a press-to-release “Link” mechanism. The watch also sports a 1.82-inch AMOLED 2.5D screen with a 77.4% screen-to-body ratio, offering a 10% larger display area and a maximum brightness of 1500 nits, which adjusts automatically to lighting conditions for optimal visibility.

Enhanced Fitness Tracking

The Huawei Fit 3 elevates its sports tracking with a focus on three key areas: Eat, Move, and Fitness. It updates the Stay Fit App to include a comprehensive global database of dietary information from 50 countries and regions, along with nutritional analysis for effective diet and exercise management. The watch also features Smart Suggestion, which recommends specific exercises and durations based on user habits and weather conditions to meet daily activity and weight loss goals.

Furthermore, it enhances the fitness experience with exclusive audio and animated guides for warm-ups and stretching, over 660 workout courses—including sessions by fitness influencer Pamela Reif—and five new sports modes like padel, esports, and football, among its extensive range of over 100 activities.

Enhanced Health Tracking and User Experience

The Huawei Fit 3 elevates its health monitoring capabilities with the integration of Huawei TruSleep 4.0 for precise sleep tracking, featuring a new Sleep Breathing Awareness function for improved night-time peace of mind. It also introduces Huawei TruSeen 5.5 for enhanced heart rate monitoring accuracy, including features like Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis to detect arrhythmia risks. For women, it offers better reproductive health management through a new Calendar View for menstrual cycles and a Symptom Recording feature directly from the watch.

In terms of user experience, the Watch fit 3 boasts up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, and quick charging capabilities that provide a full day’s power in just 10 minutes. The user interface has been revamped with a new square style, rich colours, and dynamic visuals that change with your heart rate during workouts. It also supports a wide range of smart functions tailored to the needs of young, active users, including music playback, remote camera control, notifications, weather updates, and more, seamlessly integrating with the Huawei EMUI ecosystem for a comprehensive and intuitive user experience.

Huawei’s Vision for the Future of Wearables

As Huawei forges ahead in the new decade, it remains at the forefront of the global smartwatch movement, embracing a broad aesthetic philosophy. The brand’s current and forthcoming wearable devices blend timeless elegance with contemporary style, offering both classic round and trendy square designs to cater to varied fashion tastes and personal preferences.

The Huawei Fit 3 is now available for pre-order from the Huawei online store. Pre-order now at R2999 and get a free Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 valued at R 1499. Use the exclusive code A15PR and get an additional 15% off. T’s and C’s apply.

Alternatively, purchase from the 14th May for R2999 on the Huawei online store or any Huawei Authorised Experience Store or from all Operator from only R79 for 24 months.